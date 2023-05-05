Residents complain that police are slow to respond to complaints about gunfire.

This comes after Francisco Oropesa shot and killed 5 people.

People say gunfire is common in the neighborhood.

Francisco Oropesa allegedly killed five people in Texas, including a child, because his neighbors asked him not to shoot his guns outdoors. On Tuesday night the authorities captured him after a hefty reward was offered.

He was located after a four-day manhunt thanks to a tip. Oropesa was arrested in Houston about 19 miles from his home in the rural town of Cleveland.

Oropesa’s wife is arrested

Authorities in Texas have arrested the wife of a man suspected of fatally shooting five Honduran-origin neighbors because they had asked him not to shoot guns outside. Divimara Lamar Nava, 53, wife of suspect Francisco Oropeza, is being held in connection with the shooting.

The suspect will be charged with five counts of murder, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said. Bail was set at $5 million. The victims were identified as Diana Velázquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; and Daniel Enrique Laso.