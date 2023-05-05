Residents say police are slow to respond to complaints in Texas neighborhood were five people were massacred
Residents complain that police are slow to respond to complaints about gunfire. This comes after Francisco Oropesa shot and killed 5 people in Texas.
- Residents complain that police are slow to respond to complaints about gunfire.
- This comes after Francisco Oropesa shot and killed 5 people.
- People say gunfire is common in the neighborhood.
Francisco Oropesa allegedly killed five people in Texas, including a child, because his neighbors asked him not to shoot his guns outdoors. On Tuesday night the authorities captured him after a hefty reward was offered.
He was located after a four-day manhunt thanks to a tip. Oropesa was arrested in Houston about 19 miles from his home in the rural town of Cleveland.
Oropesa’s wife is arrested
Authorities in Texas have arrested the wife of a man suspected of fatally shooting five Honduran-origin neighbors because they had asked him not to shoot guns outside. Divimara Lamar Nava, 53, wife of suspect Francisco Oropeza, is being held in connection with the shooting.
The suspect will be charged with five counts of murder, San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers said. Bail was set at $5 million. The victims were identified as Diana Velázquez Alvarado, 21; Julisa Molina Rivera, 31; Jose Jonathan Casarez, 18; Sonia Argentina Guzman, 25; and Daniel Enrique Laso.
A dangerous neighborhood
Others in the community where the shooting took place are speaking out about what they say is a dangerous lack of law enforcement. They say, the police were slow to arrive although they were urgently requested after Oropesa threatened the family.
When it comes to delayed response times, the San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office said it all comes down to manpower. In a county that spans more than 620 square miles, they say they are short-staffed.
Gunfire is common
The rural community where a man allegedly used an AR-15 rifle to kill five of his neighbors last week before fleeing and sparking a full-scale manhun,t is plagued by routine gunshots, residents say.
Residents say gunfire is so common that many don’t bother to call the police when they hear them and when they do, San Jacinto County sheriff’s deputies often don’t show up.
Are the authorities lying?
“There are so many shots, every day and late into the night,” said Dale Tiller, 43, who estimates he has called the sheriff’s office about gunfire in the neighborhood 20 times, the Montgomery County sheriff said, according to NBC.
One of the neighbors said that the shots were coming from small-caliber pistols to high-caliber rifles. “Everybody here has guns,” he said Tuesday. The police had said that it was a ‘quiet’ place and now the neighbors have said otherwise.