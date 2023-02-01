The Memphis police officers will be arraigned in February.

Five police officers were charged with second degree murder.

Two more police officers are under investigation.

Court records revealed on Sunday that the five police officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols will have a bail hearing this month. Meanwhile, two more police officers are under investigation for appearing in the video of the attack on Nichols.

On January 7 Memphis police stopped a 29-year-old man for allegedly committing a traffic violation. Tyre Nichols ended up being beaten by five policemen who have already been identified and three days later he died of his injuries.

Authorities have released new information about the Tyre Nichols case involving five former Memphis, Tennessee police officers: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith. A date has already been set for the defendants to appear before a judge.

The five police officers accused of killing Tyron Nichols in Memphis will appear before a judge for the first time February 17, according to court records, reported the EFE news agency. On Friday, January 27, the bodycam video was released showing the men brutally beating Nichols.