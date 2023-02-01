The police officers charged with the murder of Tyre Nichols will appear before a judge in February
The Memphis police officers will be arraigned in February. Five police officers were charged with second degree murder.Two more are under investigation.
Court records revealed on Sunday that the five police officers charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tyre Nichols will have a bail hearing this month. Meanwhile, two more police officers are under investigation for appearing in the video of the attack on Nichols.
On January 7 Memphis police stopped a 29-year-old man for allegedly committing a traffic violation. Tyre Nichols ended up being beaten by five policemen who have already been identified and three days later he died of his injuries.
THE OFFICERS WILL BE ARRAIGNED THIS MONTH
Authorities have released new information about the Tyre Nichols case involving five former Memphis, Tennessee police officers: Tadarrius Bean, Demetrius Haley, Desmond Mills Jr., Emmitt Martin III and Justin Smith. A date has already been set for the defendants to appear before a judge.
The five police officers accused of killing Tyron Nichols in Memphis will appear before a judge for the first time February 17, according to court records, reported the EFE news agency. On Friday, January 27, the bodycam video was released showing the men brutally beating Nichols.
What happen during the arraignment?
The purpose of the court hearing will be to determine if the officers can be released on bail or should continue to be detained, reported EFE. At the moment, the five defendants have not given statements in this regard through their lawyers.
The officers who beat Nichols, all of whom are Black, have been arrested and each faces seven criminal charges, including second-degree murder, which is punishable by 15 to 60 years in prison. At the moment, the facts are still being investigated.
People demand justice
The officers, who were fired from the police force on January 18, stopped Nichols for an alleged traffic violation on January 7. After arresting him, according to videos released on Friday, the policemen brutally beat Nichols, kicking him in the head and insulting him while the victim yelled for his mother, EFE reported.
The video also revealed the presence of more police officers. In a recent statement, the Shelby County Sheriff detailed that two of his deputies are under investigation for their appearance after Nichols was severely beaten.
Will there be serious consequences?
After the death of Nichols and the charges against the police, the consequences continue. The Memphis police chief disbanded the city’s so-called Scorpion unit on Saturday, citing a “cloud of disgrace” from a recently released video showing some of his officers beating Tyre Nichols, The Associated Press reported.
Police Director Cerelyn "CJ" Davis took action a day after the harrowing video surfaced. She said the officers currently assigned to her agreed "without reservation," reported AP.