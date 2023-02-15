What former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant is accused of.

He was arrested in connection with Susana Morales’ death.

“Accused did conceal the death of Susana Morales.”

BREAKING! A former police officer who has been implicated in Susana Morales’ death did the unthinkable with the young woman’s body. Recently, the investigation took an unexpected turn with the arrest of former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant.

Susana Morales’ remains were found on February 6 on a highway near Barrow County, months after the young woman sent a text message to her mother informing her that she was on her way home. She was never seen alive again.

Former police officer arrested in connection with Susana Morales’ death

Morales disappeared on July 26, 2022. Recently, the arrest of Miles Bryant, who was a police officer with the Doraville Police Department, was reported. According to Channel 2 Action News, the victim’s family received this news shortly after her funeral was held on February 13.

Gwinnett County Police spokesman Hideshi Valle shared the news that changes the case. “Detectives developed enough probable cause to make an arrest today, but the investigation is still ongoing,” he stated shortly after the arrest, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.