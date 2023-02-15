Former police officer arrested in connection with Susana Morales’ death
BREAKING! A former police officer who has been implicated in Susana Morales’ death did the unthinkable with the young woman’s body. Recently, the investigation took an unexpected turn with the arrest of former Doraville police officer Miles Bryant.
Susana Morales’ remains were found on February 6 on a highway near Barrow County, months after the young woman sent a text message to her mother informing her that she was on her way home. She was never seen alive again.
Morales disappeared on July 26, 2022. Recently, the arrest of Miles Bryant, who was a police officer with the Doraville Police Department, was reported. According to Channel 2 Action News, the victim’s family received this news shortly after her funeral was held on February 13.
Gwinnett County Police spokesman Hideshi Valle shared the news that changes the case. “Detectives developed enough probable cause to make an arrest today, but the investigation is still ongoing,” he stated shortly after the arrest, according to FOX 5 Atlanta.
What did Bryant do with the body?
Channel 2 journalist Steve Gehlbach obtained the arrest warrants against the former officer accused in the case of Susana Morales. It was determined that the Bryant lived near the last place where investigators believe the young woman was seen alive.
The arrest warrant states that Miles Bryant “lives in close proximity to victim and dumped her naked body in the woods,” according to Channel 2. On the other hand, the court document does not indicate that the victim and the former police officer had any relationship prior to the terrible crime.
“Accused did conceal the death of Susana Morales”
“Accused did conceal the death of Susana Morales hindering the discovery of whether or not such person was unlawfully killed,” the arrest warrant read. Oddly, one day after the young Hispanic woman disappeared, the former officer filed a false police report.
According to Channel 2, Miles Bryant claimed his gun was stolen from his car. However, authorities charged him with a “false report of a crime.” How Susana Morales died has not been determined.
Miles Bryant’s mug shot is released
Former police officer Miles Bryant, 22, faces “counts of concealing another person’s death,” plus false reporting. “This is a very tragic incident and not just for our community, but for the law enforcement community as well,” the Gwinnett County Police spokesman said.
“Gwinnett Police are determined to obtain all the facts and all the information to obtain justice, regardless of who the individual is,” the officer added, according to FOX 5 Atlanta. MundoNow journalist Mario Guevara accompanied the family at Susana Morales’ funeral.