Police identify suspect in Texas mall shooting (PHOTOS)
Police identify suspect in Texas mall shooting. Hundreds of terrified shoppers fled in a panic yesterday after a man got out of a silver sedan and opened fire at a Dallas-area outlet mall, killing eight people and wounding seven others before of being killed by a police officer, according to authorities.
The shooting in Allen, Texas, was another episode in an unprecedented succession of mass murders in the United States. Now authorities have identified the shooter as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia.
Children were among the victims at Allen Premium Outlets mall
Although police did not immediately provide details about the victims at the Allen Premium Outlets, a large outdoor mall, witnesses said they saw children among them. According to the AP, some also said they saw what appeared to be an unconscious police officer and a security guard on the ground.
A 16-year-old employee of a pretzel stand, Maxwell Gum, described a stampede of customers. He took refuge with other people in a warehouse. “We ran out, people were stepping on the boys,” Gum said. “My coworker picked up a 4-year-old girl and handed her over to her parents.”
Police reveal the identity of the suspect in the Texas mall shooting
According to Fox News, the Texas mall shooter has been identified. His name is Mauricio Martínez García, he is 33 years old and is from Dallas, Texas. This information was obtained through vehicle records.
Dashcam video circulating on social media showed a gunman getting out of a car outside the mall and shooting people on the sidewalk. More than three dozen shots could be heard as the vehicle that recorded the video drove away, the AP said.
How Mauricio Garcia was identified by the FBI
Fox News noted that the suspect’s last known address is 30 miles south of the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Dallas. Allen Fire Chief Jonathan Boyd said seven people, including the shooter, died at the scene. Nine people were taken to area hospitals and two died.
When authorities got an address that matched the registration of the vehicle at the scene, FBI agents arrived at the house where the suspect presumably lived with his parents. Fox News said authorities were inside the home speaking with the occupants, however reports indicate they needed a translator.
The victims were seriously injured
On Sunday, police met with the relatives of Mauricio Garcia, the alleged perpetrator of the crime. According to the Associated Press, three of the victims were in serious condition on Saturday night and four were in stable condition, Boyd said.
An Allen police officer was responding to another emergency in the area when he heard gunshots in the mall at 3:36 p.m., the Police Department wrote on Facebook. “The officer confronted the suspect and neutralized the threat. He then called emergency personnel.”