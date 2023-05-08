Suspect in Texas mall shooting is identified.

Police release Mauricio Garcia’s photo along with other details.

FBI makes a surprising discovery at his house.

Police identify suspect in Texas mall shooting. Hundreds of terrified shoppers fled in a panic yesterday after a man got out of a silver sedan and opened fire at a Dallas-area outlet mall, killing eight people and wounding seven others before of being killed by a police officer, according to authorities.

The shooting in Allen, Texas, was another episode in an unprecedented succession of mass murders in the United States. Now authorities have identified the shooter as 33-year-old Mauricio Garcia.

Children were among the victims at Allen Premium Outlets mall

Although police did not immediately provide details about the victims at the Allen Premium Outlets, a large outdoor mall, witnesses said they saw children among them. According to the AP, some also said they saw what appeared to be an unconscious police officer and a security guard on the ground.

A 16-year-old employee of a pretzel stand, Maxwell Gum, described a stampede of customers. He took refuge with other people in a warehouse. “We ran out, people were stepping on the boys,” Gum said. “My coworker picked up a 4-year-old girl and handed her over to her parents.”