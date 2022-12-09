Poder Latinx got out the Latina vote in the Georgia runoffs

Latinas are empowered when they vote.

Poder Latinx started a movement to galvanize voters in the Georgia runoffs.

What happened?

On December 6, the Georgia runoff for the midterm elections took place and there was a whole celebration dedicated to women. A night watch party was organized which brought together members of many organizations.

Empowering women

Poder Latinx organized an event called ‘Latinas to the Polls’, which was a celebration to empower Hispanic women before the Georgia runoffs so that each one could be empowered to find their voice and cast a vote.

The event centered around a caravan to the polls, with Latina women serving as speakers and attendees receiving car magnets to decorated their vehicles. They gathered together to head to the polls.