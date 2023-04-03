Plane with couple on board vanishes after takeoff
Plane vanishes in Australia. A search is underway in Australia after authorities were informed about the disappearance of an aircraft that never reached its destination. They immediately began a rescue operation.
The airplane vanished with a couple on board. The incident occurred after taking off from an airport in rural Queensland. The plane left Natal Downs cattle station, south of Charters Towers, on Sunday afternoon.
Authorities reported that the aircraft vanished after failing to arrive at Lakeside Airpark in Proserpine at 6:30 p.m. It was also reported that the plane is a white and green Piper Cherokee — a small plane that was designed for flight training, air taxi or personal use.
The passengers who are on board the aircraft are Maree and Rhiley Kuhrt. Mr. Kuhrt is the son of a Mackay District Police Sergeant Major and a head stockman and a pilot at Nerrigundah Station, while his wife, Maree, is pregnant.
According to the Daily Mail, authorities have begun searching to find the whereabouts of the plane that vanished in Australia. The Australian Maritime Safety Authority’s Joint Rescue Coordination Center is leading the effort.
After intensifying the search with two helicopters and a fixed-wing aircraft, so far they have failed to find any trace of the aircraft that vanished. Bureau of Weather Forecaster Service Ricus Lombard said search teams had to deal with poor, wet conditions.
The aircraft failed to arrive at Lakeside Airpark in Bloomsbury, north of Mackay and air traffic control raised alarms at 6:30pm after unsuccessfully trying to contact the pilot. The RACQ CQ took to social media to say the search would continue on Monday.
“It’s easing … (but the) potential with showers and storms. There is a fair bit of cloud as well. There’s a weak trough just to the north so there is some shower and storm in the area,” said Bureau of Weather Forecaster Service Ricus Lombard.
They reported the disappearance on social media: “CQRescue searched the area last night after the aircraft, with a man and a woman on board, didn’t arrive at Lakeside Airfield. Concerned family members reported the plane missing and an aerial search by the Mackay and Townsville helicopters last night failed to find any sign of the aircraft,” the post read.
Mr. Kuhrt is an avid aviator who has posted about his love of air travel on social media. A photo shows him posing in front of a light helicopter, while another video shows him laughing on a small plane with several dogs sitting in the back seat.