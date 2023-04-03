Plane vanishes after takeoff in Australia.

A couple was on board the aircraft.

Authorities are searching for the missing plane.

Plane vanishes in Australia. A search is underway in Australia after authorities were informed about the disappearance of an aircraft that never reached its destination. They immediately began a rescue operation.

The airplane vanished with a couple on board. The incident occurred after taking off from an airport in rural Queensland. The plane left Natal Downs cattle station, south of Charters Towers, on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities reported that the aircraft vanished after failing to arrive at Lakeside Airpark in Proserpine at 6:30 p.m. It was also reported that the plane is a white and green Piper Cherokee — a small plane that was designed for flight training, air taxi or personal use.

The passengers who are on board the aircraft are Maree and Rhiley Kuhrt. Mr. Kuhrt is the son of a Mackay District Police Sergeant Major and a head stockman and a pilot at Nerrigundah Station, while his wife, Maree, is pregnant.