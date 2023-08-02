Banner plane crashes in the ocean off the South Carolina coast

A banner plane crashed at Myrtle Beach.

The cause of the accident is under investigation.

The pilot was the only one injured in the accident.

A plane flying a promotional banner crashed into the ocean off the South Carolina coast on Monday, July 31, 2023, at around 11:30 a.m.

The incident occurred near the access to the public beach on Avenue 40 in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, according to ABC 15.

The dramatic incident shocked witnesses and has caused serious concern in the community.

