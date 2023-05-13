Piqué’s mother is caught insulting Shakira’s mother

Apparently Piqué’s mother couldn’t stand Shakira’s parents.

People attack Monserrat Bernabeu online.

Shakira’s fans defend her mother.

Almost one year has passed since Shakira and Piqué split. Since then the bad relationship between their families has come to light. Now a video of their mothers’ rivalry has been leaked.

It turns out that the mother of the former soccer player couldn’t stand the Analogía singer’s family. A video that was leaked on social media shows the moment Piqué’s mother was rude to Shakira’s parents.

They couldn’t stand each other!

A video of the moment Piqué’s mother insulted Shakira’s parents, Nydia Ripoll and William Merabak Chadid, has been leaked on TikTok. The video shared by TikTok user @babilois shows them all being photographed together.

While Shakira is hugging Piqué and posing between Gerard Piqué’s parents, her parents are next to Monserrat Bernabeu. Piqué’s mother, who is apparently trying to get someone’s attention, blocks Nydia Ripoll and repeatedly puts her arm in her face.