Spanish paparazzi reveals what Piqué’s girlfriend was forced to do.

Shakira is said to be “to blame” for Clara Chía’s actions.

Piqué reacts to Monotonía.

Not only Shakira and Piqué have been affected by all this scandal that arose after their sudden divorce. Clara Chía Martí, the soccer player’s current girlfriend, was also sullied by the situation, as many blame her for breaking up the marriage.

Now with the release of Shakira’s new song Monotonía, in which she throws clear digs at her ex Gerard Piqué, it seems that Clara is not doing very well. It’s rumored that she couldn’t stand the social pressure and decided do the inevitable.

Piqué’s reaction to the release of Monotonía

Spanish journalist and paparazzi Jordi Martín, has been following singer Shakira everywhere as well as her ex Gerard Piqué. Just two days ago he ran into the footballer on the street and decided to ask him how he felt about Shakira’s new single.

Piqué's response was quite forceful and he did not give any statement. He did not even lower the car window to say something. In the song Shakira didn't blame Piqué for their breakup: "It was not your fault, nor was it mine, it was the fault of the monotony."