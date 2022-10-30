Too much pressure? Piqué’s girlfriend is said to have stopped going to work because of Shakira’s song (PHOTOS)
Spanish paparazzi reveals what Piqué's girlfriend was forced to do. Shakira is said to be the one "to blame" for Clara Chía's reaction.
Not only Shakira and Piqué have been affected by all this scandal that arose after their sudden divorce. Clara Chía Martí, the soccer player’s current girlfriend, was also sullied by the situation, as many blame her for breaking up the marriage.
Now with the release of Shakira’s new song Monotonía, in which she throws clear digs at her ex Gerard Piqué, it seems that Clara is not doing very well. It’s rumored that she couldn’t stand the social pressure and decided do the inevitable.
Piqué’s reaction to the release of Monotonía
Spanish journalist and paparazzi Jordi Martín, has been following singer Shakira everywhere as well as her ex Gerard Piqué. Just two days ago he ran into the footballer on the street and decided to ask him how he felt about Shakira’s new single.
Piqué's response was quite forceful and he did not give any statement. He did not even lower the car window to say something. In the song Shakira didn't blame Piqué for their breakup: "It was not your fault, nor was it mine, it was the fault of the monotony."
Clara no longer goes in to work at Kosmos
Now the same Spanish journalist told the Telecinco program that Clara Chia had supposedly stopped going in to work at Piqué’s company Kosmos because of the social and media pressure she’s been receiving after the release of Shakira’s new song.
"She's not even going to work at the Kosmos headquarters anymore, instead she teleworks from home, she's not strong," paparazzi Jordi Martí told the Telencinco program. He also said that Gerard and his girlfriend are not going through the best time.
Piqué and Clara Chía are said to have a “tremendous” connection
In addition to these statements, Jordi Martí also spoke about the relationship between Piqué and Clara Chía. He said they have very good chemistry. The soccer player organized a dinner for the Kosmos workers, and the paparazzi was told that both had a very “romantic” time.
According to Jordi, the connection between Clara Chía and Piqué was 'tremendous' and throughout the evening they were 'exchanging' shows of love and affection — hugs, cuddles, etc. Apparently Piqué hasn't been so impressed by what Shakira has been doing in recent days…
Shakira triumphs with Monotonia
Despite everything, Shakira is enjoying the popularity of her new song Monotonía which she performs with singer Ozuna. It made an impressive impact the first 24 hours after its release. Shakira used impressive visual effects to show that her heart was shattered in the song’s video.