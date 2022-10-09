Is Clara Chía as innocent as she looks?

Piqué’s girlfriend was unmasked for also cheating on her boyfriend with the footballer.

Shakira is furious that her ex is so public with his new girlfriend. Gerard Piqué’s relationship with his girlfriend Clara Chía Martí is passionate but the press and the general public are critical that they are showing off their love without respect for Shakira and the soccer player’s children… As if that were not enough, now the young woman’s ‘darkest secret’ has come to light. According to Marca, based on the statements of the journalist Jordi Martín, Piqué’s blonde girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí had a boyfriend when she started dating the footballer, so he was not the only being unfaithful. Clara Chia also cheated on her boyfriend with Piqué According to Jordi Martín, the controversial couple met through mutual friends. It got murky when Piqué, still married to Shakira, began to send secret messages to Clara Chía, who was the girlfriend of the soccer player’s best friend’s brother. At first they saw each other in secret after Clara Chía gave the soccer player her phone number. However, the lowest part was when it became known that Piqué was cheating on Shakira and the player, who also owns Kosmos, fired his best friend’s brother. He had already taken his girlfriend and he dared to also take his job as well.

She has no scruples? Things are complicated for Clara Chía Martí because it is now known that she also cheated on her boyfriend at the time, just as Piqué did with Shakira. The entertainment journalist said that the young woman’s partner worked in the administrative area of ​​Kosmos but he was fired to make room for Chía. Apparently, Piqué’s new girlfriend works organizing events in Barcelona and, now that their relationship has come to light, they are no longer worried about being caught. However, a Spanish paparazzi stated that before Clara Chía, Shakira’s ex cheated the Colombian singer with as many women as he wanted. She revealed that he had a ‘private room’ in a bar called Traviesa, where he had ‘secret meetings’ with the girls he was attracted to.

More of Piqué’s misdeeds towards Shakira are revealed In 2016 it came out that Gerard Piqué had left training with the Spanish team to cheat on Shakira with one of his ex-girlfriends who he was with for for several hours before returning to train. Apparently the Colombian singer was aware of this but refused to accept it. Another powerful revelation is that, apparently, Shakira knew Clara Chía, because the girl welcomed her during her visits to Piqué’s company. This information outraged everyone which is why the young woman is so criticized and detested by the public.

Did Piqué leave Shakira because he no longer felt young by her side? An unwise comment has sparked indignation against Piqué, now that he’s walking around in youthful clothes with his girlfriend Clara Chía in Paris. The footballer told his friends that “he felt younger than ever”, an ‘attack’ against Shakira, who is 45 years old while his current girlfriend is just half that at 23. This resurfaces along with the declaration of love that Shakira made in a recent interview when she claimed to have sacrificed a lot for their relationship: “He wanted to play soccer and win titles. Either he left his contract with Barcelona and moved to the United States with me, where my career is, or I would have to do that instead. And I did it. I put my career on the back burner and came to Spain to support him so that he could play football and win titles. And it was an act of love,” said the singer.