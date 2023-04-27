Piqué and Clara Chía were caught on video.

They were enjoying their vacation.

Piqué refused to take a photo with a child.

Shakira’s ex, Gerard Piqué, is once again embroiled in controversy because the paparazzi have been following him and his new love Clara Chía on their vacation in Dubai. There, they captured the former Barcelona player refusing to take a photo with a child.

In the comments of an Instagram post of the video, people questioned the former soccer player’s “very tight” swimsuit. Internet users said that it looked like a child’s suit.

Piqué refuses to take a photo with a child while on vacation with Clara Chía

The video, shared by El Gordo y la Flaca, quickly went viral. The short clip shows Piqué and Clara Chía in Abu Dhabi, Dubai.

Both seem to be enjoying their vacation, however, internet users noticed an “unpleasant” gesture Piqué made when denying a photo to a child who approached him.