Piqué refuses to take a photo with a child while on vacation with Clara Chía
Piqué and Clara Chía were caught on video. They were enjoying their vacation. Piqué refused to take a photo with a child.
Shakira’s ex, Gerard Piqué, is once again embroiled in controversy because the paparazzi have been following him and his new love Clara Chía on their vacation in Dubai. There, they captured the former Barcelona player refusing to take a photo with a child.
In the comments of an Instagram post of the video, people questioned the former soccer player’s “very tight” swimsuit. Internet users said that it looked like a child’s suit.
The video, shared by El Gordo y la Flaca, quickly went viral. The short clip shows Piqué and Clara Chía in Abu Dhabi, Dubai.
Both seem to be enjoying their vacation, however, internet users noticed an “unpleasant” gesture Piqué made when denying a photo to a child who approached him.
Netizens criticize Piqué for refusing to let a child take a photo with him in Dubai
Fans and haters of the former soccer player were quick to criticize his attitude when he shooed away a child who approached him.
“The scene is gruesome, the bathing shorts are too small for him, the poor fan asking for an autograph and he, as always, refusing.” “Is it just me or did Piqué refuse to give that child a photo?”
Piqué’s tiny swimsuit
Changing the subject, people also criticized Piqué’s swimsuit, saying: “It doesn’t fit him,” or that he “chose a swimsuit for a child.”
Others commented: “Poor little guy.” “The shorts squeezing the few b****s he has left.”
Piqué gave roses to Clara Chía
Another detail that was not lost on those who saw the video is that Clara Chía is holding a two roses while walking behind Piqué, which could have a special meaning.
According to the comments, the ex-soccer player gave the roses to his girlfriend for their two-year anniversary, a theory that may make sense taking into account that Clara Chía is holding only two flowers.