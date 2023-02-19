Piqué is slammed for leaving his children outside in the rain (VIDEO)
Soccer player Gerard Piqué made millions of enemies over his controversy with Latin superstar Shakira. The Spanish soccer player has been harshly criticized on social media for several months for allegedly cheating on the Colombian singer.
Despite the fact that Shakira and Piqué have broken up, they share custody of their children and this is how the paparazzi from Europa Press have captured the soccer player picking up his kids from Shakira’s house. However, some recent images have people talking about the footballer again.
Piqué’s parenting is criticized
The ex-soccer player was caught arriving at Shakira’s house in Madrid and dropping off his children, Sasha and Milan. It’s raining out and the children get out of the soccer player’s vehicle and stay outside for a while.
The video has generated harsh criticism of Piqué’s parenting. The children were waiting outside in the rain while they waited for the door to be opened.
The footballer rushed to leave Shakira’s house
Some internet users described the footballer’s behavior with his children as “inappropriate” because they had to wait in the rain for a short time before the door was opened for them.
If that were not enough, he immediately started his car and in the images shared by Europa Press, he’s seen leaving so quickly that he forgot to close his trunk.
Shakira’s children don’t love their grandmother anymore?
Shakira’s relationship with Piqué’s parents “has been destroyed”. According to Lecturas, Shakira’s children allegedly no longer call the soccer player’s mother “grandma”.
The outlet also states that Piqué’s parents asked the soccer player to stop doing “nonsense” such as appearing with a Casio or driving a Twingo in response to his ex’s jabs.