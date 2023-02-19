Piqué is slammed for leaving his children outside in the rain (VIDEO)

Piqué’s parenting is criticized again.

Paparazzi catch Piqué ‘fleeing’ from Shakira’s house.

Do his children no longer love Piqué’s mother?

Soccer player Gerard Piqué made millions of enemies over his controversy with Latin superstar Shakira. The Spanish soccer player has been harshly criticized on social media for several months for allegedly cheating on the Colombian singer.

Despite the fact that Shakira and Piqué have broken up, they share custody of their children and this is how the paparazzi from Europa Press have captured the soccer player picking up his kids from Shakira’s house. However, some recent images have people talking about the footballer again.

Piqué’s parenting is criticized

The ex-soccer player was caught arriving at Shakira’s house in Madrid and dropping off his children, Sasha and Milan. It’s raining out and the children get out of the soccer player’s vehicle and stay outside for a while.

The video has generated harsh criticism of Piqué’s parenting. The children were waiting outside in the rain while they waited for the door to be opened.