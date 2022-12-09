It’s said that Piqué was unfaithful to Shakira many times.

Clara Chía wasn’t the only woman in the footballer’s life.

Journalist Jordi Martin confirmed suspicions.

Shakira and Piqué decided to end their relationship after spending 12 years together due to alleged infidelity on the part of the footballer. They had been one of the most beloved couples in show business, which is why people are still talking about their breakup.

Piqué’s ‘dark secret’ uncovered

Shakira and Piqué’s breakup shook more than just the entertainment world because it devastated Shakira who, after having remained silent for several months, expressed herself in the best way in her most recent song entitled Monotonía.

After the rumors that Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué have broken up, new details about the footballer have come to light. According to various outlets, including TV Notas, Shakira's ex was unfaithful to the singer on more than one occasion.