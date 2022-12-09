It wasn’t just Clara Chía? Piqué is said to have been unfaithful to Shakira with over 50 women
It's said that Piqué was unfaithful to Shakira many times. Clara Chía wasn't the only woman in the footballer's life according to Jordi Martin.
- It’s said that Piqué was unfaithful to Shakira many times.
- Clara Chía wasn’t the only woman in the footballer’s life.
- Journalist Jordi Martin confirmed suspicions.
Shakira and Piqué decided to end their relationship after spending 12 years together due to alleged infidelity on the part of the footballer. They had been one of the most beloved couples in show business, which is why people are still talking about their breakup.
Undoubtedly, Shakira and Piqué’s controversial breakup is still making headlines because they were one of the most beloved couples in show business. Now, new information about the former Barcelona player’s infidelity has come out.
Piqué’s ‘dark secret’ uncovered
Shakira and Piqué’s breakup shook more than just the entertainment world because it devastated Shakira who, after having remained silent for several months, expressed herself in the best way in her most recent song entitled Monotonía.
After the rumors that Clara Chía and Gerard Piqué have broken up, new details about the footballer have come to light. According to various outlets, including TV Notas, Shakira’s ex was unfaithful to the singer on more than one occasion. Filed Under: Pique unfaithful 50 times.
Paparazzo Jordi Martin exposed the footballer’s infidelities
This information was revealed by paparazzo Jordi Martin, who told Lo sé todo that he saw Gerard Piqué being unfaithful to Shakira for years, stating that Clara Chía was only one among many women.
“He has cheated on her not only with Clara Chía, but countless times. Since she broke up with Gerard, Shakira is finding out about numerous infidelities. I can tell you that there may be more than 50,” the journalist revealed, clarifying that all this came to light after their breakup. Filed Under: Pique unfaithful 50 times.
Shakira has just scratched the surface of Gerard Piqué’s infidelities
“I noticed with Bar Refaeli, Leonardo DiCaprio’s ex-girlfriend, she came to all the Barcelona games, and I have a close contact with Bar who told me that the only one she came to see was Piqué. He is a very intelligent guy and obviously he doesn’t let himself be seen in public with his lovers. They almost always leave separately, he enters through one area, the woman in turn through another,” he added. TO SEE THE VIDEO CLICK HERE.
More details of what happened were shared on the Eyesight YouTube Channel, where Jordi Martin revealed unexpected things about Piqué. With information from E! Online and Milenio. TO WATCH THE SECOND VIDEO CLICK HERE. Filed Under: Pique unfaithful 50 times.