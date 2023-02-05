Piqué’s fans humiliate Shakira by dedicating a song to her

Piqué’s fans want to humiliate Shakira.

They will go to great lengths.

Rappers compose song in honor of the Spaniard for Shakira. Since Shakira released her collaboration with Bizzarap things between the Colombian singer and her ex have been very tense. Well, the lyrics of the song were clearly directed at the former Barcelona soccer player and his girlfriend Clara Chia. Gerard Piqué’s fans have made it clear that they do not care that he has been unfaithful to Shakira because, in their words, he is much more than that. Now these fans want to humiliate Shakira. Shakira lashes out Music Sessions Vol. 53 made it very clear that Shakira will not forgive her ex for cheating on her with a 22-year-old girl who works at his company. The lyrics of this song are very direct. I am worth two of 22. Clearly she is the same as you are some lines that Shakira wrote in her song. The internet went crazy and now it seems that the beloved Latin singer has already had her revenge.

Piqué’s fans go against Shakira! Rappers Sansixto, Dife MMP and Willy D released the song D-clara, with lyrics that attack Shakira, referring to her tax problems in Spain. Although she herself mentions it in her song: You left me with the debt in the treasury. The song is intended as Piqué’s response to what his ex says about him and his girlfriend, Clara Chía Martí, in her successful collaboration with Bizarrap. Shakira’s fans have gone crazy over this and have attacked them on the internet.

Piqué’s fans humiliate Shakira Just like the Colombian singer does in her hit, the rappers refer to brands like Casio and Rolex, and even mention the Renault Twingo. One of them even wears a Barcelona jersey with the last name “Piqué” held high. Come face to face. If the Treasury pays, she is left with nothing. Come, she declares, raps Willy D. Women bill, but you don’t and if you’re going to bill, also pay are other lines in the song, with which rappers point to that situation.

Do they defend Clara? A little chia for your breakfast. I’ve been with her since I was 21, I shot at 22 with a Twingo; It is not a replacement, it is an improvement. I see in my Casio that your time has come, intones Willy D. You can see envy, it devours you. Clearly you are no longer worth anything. A real wolf has a pack. She is going to have to watch from the stands, they add. WATCH VIDEO HERE. Faced with this, Shakira’s fans have responded and they are not happy: “Hopefully his next release will be from a 5th floor.” “This is when the light of others is needed so that they can shine and invoice.” “Thank you for giving me motivation not to end up like you.”