Piqué and Clara Chía are caught kissing passionately in public
Piqué and Clara Chía attended a soccer match in Barcelona. The couple caught everyone's attention. They shared a passionate kiss.
Piqué finds himself in the public eye again, this time not because of a controversy, but because he was caught sharing a passionate kiss with his 23-year-old girlfriend, Clara Chía. This is something people have wanted to see for a long time.
The couple was at a soccer game in Barcelona and while they were there they caught everyone’s attention. However, they didn’t care because they seemed to be more in love than ever.
It seems that former soccer player Gerard Piqué is very much in love with the 23-year-old student. Despite the fact that they have been the target of media harassment and Shakira’s latest single, they seem happier than ever.
Piqué and Clara were at an FC Andorra match, where the cameras captured the couple having an intimate and peaceful moment after being out of the public eye, however, they did not count on being recorded.
They couple didn’t hide their feelings
As if they were any young couple, the soccer player and the student did not hide their feelings for each other and brushed off the criticism that has come their way in recent weeks — there was even a rumor that the soccer player was dating a lawyer.
On the other hand, the couple lit up the place, not because of the screams of emotion, but because of the looks and kisses they exchanged, according to People en Español. In this way, Piqué shows that, despite the criticism that rains down every day today, he is happy with Clara.
Clara Chía looks happy by his side
The 23-year-old student has been harshly criticized and she’s been accused of fighting with the footballer, but the pair proved this wasn’t the case.
Shakira exposed her ex in her latest song with Bizarrap. However, it seems that he and his girlfriend do not care at all, because a loving relationship is the best response.
The first photo that Piqué and Clara shared on Instagram
After being unfaithful and ended things with Shakira last year, the world unveiled Piqué’s new girlfriend, although they had stayed out of the press until then.
However, it was not until January 25 that Piqué made his relationship official by sharing a photo of the two of them on Instagram. It has more than 4 million “likes”, however, the fans continue bashing Piqué for his decision.