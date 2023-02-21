Piqué and Clara Chía are caught kissing passionately in public

Piqué and Clara Chía attended a soccer match in Barcelona.

The couple caught everyone’s attention.

They shared a passionate kiss.

Piqué finds himself in the public eye again, this time not because of a controversy, but because he was caught sharing a passionate kiss with his 23-year-old girlfriend, Clara Chía. This is something people have wanted to see for a long time.

The couple was at a soccer game in Barcelona and while they were there they caught everyone’s attention. However, they didn’t care because they seemed to be more in love than ever.

Piqué is caught sharing a passionate kiss with Clara Chía

It seems that former soccer player Gerard Piqué is very much in love with the 23-year-old student. Despite the fact that they have been the target of media harassment and Shakira’s latest single, they seem happier than ever.

Piqué and Clara were at an FC Andorra match, where the cameras captured the couple having an intimate and peaceful moment after being out of the public eye, however, they did not count on being recorded.