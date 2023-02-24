Piqué and Clara Chía were kicked out of a restaurant because of Shakira

People can’t stop talking about Piqué and Clara Chía!

The couple had an embarrassing moment.

They were kicked out of a restaurant and it looks like it was because of Shakira.

People can’t stop talking about Piqué and Clara Chía and they’ve become personas non grata for many social media users. They recently had an embarrassing incident and everything points to Shakira being the culprit.

A video is circulating on social media where Piqué and his new girlfriend Clara Chía look irritated after being kicked out of a restaurant. It seems that the footballer’s ex may have something to do with why they were told to leave.

Everyone’s talking about Piqué and Clara Chía!

From the moment the Shakira and Piqué’s breakup became official, people have been talking about the soccer player and Clara Chía. His apparent infidelity has made the new couple a target.

Add to that the song that Shakira released with BZRP and internet users have not given the couple a break. Now a new viral video is proof of this. Apparently, Piqué and Clara Chía had an embarrassing incident.