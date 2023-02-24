Piqué and Clara Chía were kicked out of a restaurant because of Shakira (VIDEO)
People can't stop talking about Piqué and Clara Chía! They were kicked out of a restaurant and it looks like it was because of Shakira.
People can’t stop talking about Piqué and Clara Chía and they’ve become personas non grata for many social media users. They recently had an embarrassing incident and everything points to Shakira being the culprit.
A video is circulating on social media where Piqué and his new girlfriend Clara Chía look irritated after being kicked out of a restaurant. It seems that the footballer’s ex may have something to do with why they were told to leave.
Everyone’s talking about Piqué and Clara Chía!
From the moment the Shakira and Piqué’s breakup became official, people have been talking about the soccer player and Clara Chía. His apparent infidelity has made the new couple a target.
Add to that the song that Shakira released with BZRP and internet users have not given the couple a break. Now a new viral video is proof of this. Apparently, Piqué and Clara Chía had an embarrassing incident.
Piqué and Clara Chía were kicked out of a restaurant because of Shakira
A video has begun to circulate that shows Clara Chía looking annoyed while walking with Piqué. She walks to his car and avoids making eye-contact with the people in front of her.
According to the video shared by user @sab4zo on TikTok, Piqué and Clara Chía were kicked out of a restaurant where they wanted to have dinner. However, the reason why social media users find this so amusing is because apparently the reason they were asked to leave had to do with Shakira.
Were Piqué and Clara Chía kicked out of a restaurant because of Shakira?
The reason why the couple was supposedly asked to leave the restaurant, is because of Shakira. The author of the post points out that the owner of the restaurant is a fervent fan of the Colombian singer.
Being a fan of the singer, it is not unreasonable to think that he asked the couple to leave the restaurant. At the moment it is not known for sure if that’s why the couple left looking so annoyed.
Internet users laugh at what happened
After the video went viral, internet users immediately commented, making fun of the situation. More than one congratulated the owner or referred to Shakira’s song about the couple.
"The owner is more faithful to Shakira than Pique was." "Say which restaurant it is to go there."