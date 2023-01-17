Investigations continue after the plane crash in Nepal.

At least 68 people were killed.

Authorities recently found the plane’s black boxes.

A terrible tragedy has paralyzed Nepal, and the world, just a few days after the start of 2023. Now rumors are circulating that pilot may have misjudged the landing and stalled the plane, killing everyone on board.

The Sun reported that the pilot of the plane that crashed in Nepal may have misjudged the landing, causing the plane to stall, an expert has said. Aviation expert Professor Ron Bartsch suggested that the reason behind the tragic crash that left 68 people dead may have been the thin atmosphere of Nepal combined with a pilot’s miscalculation of speed.

Rumors circulate that pilot misjudged the landing and stalled the plane

Terrifying footage showed how the Yeti Airlines ATR 72, flying from Kathmandu, lost control before crashing into a gorge in Pokhara, in the Himalayas. At least 68 people were killed in the accident.

Professor Ron Bartsch noted that the plane appeared to have stalled in midair. “That terrain is terribly difficult to fly because of the very strong winds and high altitude. The (runways) are very, very challenging, some of the most challenging in the world.”