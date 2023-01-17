Rumors circulate that the pilot misjudged the landing of the Nepal plane that crashed killing dozens
Investigations continue after the plane crash in Nepal. At least 68 people were killed. Authorities recently found the plane's black boxes.
A terrible tragedy has paralyzed Nepal, and the world, just a few days after the start of 2023. Now rumors are circulating that pilot may have misjudged the landing and stalled the plane, killing everyone on board.
The Sun reported that the pilot of the plane that crashed in Nepal may have misjudged the landing, causing the plane to stall, an expert has said. Aviation expert Professor Ron Bartsch suggested that the reason behind the tragic crash that left 68 people dead may have been the thin atmosphere of Nepal combined with a pilot’s miscalculation of speed.
Terrifying footage showed how the Yeti Airlines ATR 72, flying from Kathmandu, lost control before crashing into a gorge in Pokhara, in the Himalayas. At least 68 people were killed in the accident.
Professor Ron Bartsch noted that the plane appeared to have stalled in midair. “That terrain is terribly difficult to fly because of the very strong winds and high altitude. The (runways) are very, very challenging, some of the most challenging in the world.”
The expert explained that air density decreases at high altitudes
Furthermore, the expert explained that planes fly at faster speeds when traveling through the air at higher altitudes, such as in Nepal. That happens because the air density decreases at high altitudes, which reduces engine performance as there is less wind resistance.
His hypothesis is that the pilot may have been tricked into thinking the plane was traveling faster than it really was, which caused the engine to stall. “I would suggest that the plane stalled… that’s what caused this.”
Authorities report recovery of the plane’s black box
The Associated Press reported that the device that records flight data and cockpit sound recorder of the passenger plane crashed on Sunday in Nepal have been recovered, a spokesman for the Nepal Civil Aviation Authority said on Monday.
The devices, known as black boxes, were found the day after the incident, Jagannath Niraula said, and would be handed over to investigators. At least 68 of the 72 people on board the ATR-72 aircraft died.
Nepal observes a day of national mourning on Monday
Pemba Sherpa, a spokesman for Yeti Airlines, also confirmed that the two artifacts had been found. Nepal observes a day of national mourning on Monday as rescuers climb down a 300-meter (984-foot) ravine to continue the search.
The twin-engine plane, operated by Nepalese firm Yeti Airlines, was on a 27-minute journey from the capital Kathmandu to Pokhara, 125 miles (200 kilometers) to the west. It was carrying 68 passengers, including 15 foreigners, as well as four crew members, according to a statement from the Nepalese Transportation Authority. The foreigners were five Indians, four Russians and two South Koreans, as well as an Irishman, an Australian, an Argentinean and a Frenchman.