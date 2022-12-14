Tragedy struck a pilgrim caravan.

A pilgrim child from Veracruz, Mexico was killed on the journey.

He was going to honor the Virgin of Guadalupe with his aunt. While more than 11 million people are expected to visit the Basilica on December 12 as part of the traditional day to honor the Virgin of Guadalupe, shocking news is circulating through Mexico due to the tragedy involving a small pilgrim child who was traveling with his aunt. According to El Sol de Mexico, the faith and praise of dozens of people who were on board a pilgrim bus heading to the Basilica of Guadalupe ended in tragedy when a child was killed in a terrible accident. Pilgrim boy dies tragically It all happened on Sunday, December 11, when a truck full of pilgrim parishioners from the state of Veracruz, Mexico was traveling to present petitions and give thanks to the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico City’s Basilica without imagining that their trip would be interrupted by an unexpected tragedy. Apparently the night trip turned into a nightmare for a 7-year-old boy who was accompanied by his aunt. He was recording inside the bus with his cell phone when he decided to stick his head out of the window, just as they were passing by a pole.

Tragedy for dozens of people traveling to see the Virgin of Guadalupe According to the El Sol de Mexico, the 7-year-old whose name has not yet been released stuck his head out of the bus window to record with his cell phone when unfortunately he was hit by a light pole. The impact immediately left him unconscious as his stunned and devastated aunt looked on. The caravan of parishioners left Veracruz for Mexico City on Sunday afternoon. By that night, the 7-year-old pilgrim was dead due to the irresponsibility of the bus driver who apparently drove too close to the sidewalk.

The pilgrim boy ended up smashing his head against a light post The tragedy occurred at Caz and Guzmán avenues, near the Technological Institute of Veracruz, in the municipality of Xalapa. The little boy’s aunt who was accompanying him had a nervous breakdown when she saw what was happening to him. Paramedics immediately arrived. Emergency personnel treated the 7-year-old boy, who was unconscious, but unfortunately they could not revive him because the blow was so strong that he died almost instantly and no longer had vital signs. The terrible accident shocked the other passengers on the bus who no longer got to see the Virgin of Guadalupe.

He did not get to see the Virgin of Guadalupe Was it negligence and is someone responsible for the death of the pilgrim child? According to reports from the authorities of the Xalapa Municipal Police, as well as from the Secretary of Public Security, the bus driver could be held responsible for driving too fast and close to the sidewalk, as well as the minor’s aunt for not taking proper care of him. The caravan suspended its visit to the Basilica of Guadalupe in the face of the shocking death, as officials from the Veracruz State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), Ministerial Police and Expert Services ordered the child’s body to be transferred to SEMEFO where his family will claim him.