Doña Cuquita had to put up with Vicente’s infidelities for a long time.

His lovers have been revealed.

“El Charro” had a reputation as a womanizer.

The premiere of the series El Último Rey, about Vicente Fernández, relived several episodes in the singer’s life. One of them was his marriage to Cuquita. But they also remembered all the other women who passed through El Charro de Huentitán’s life.

Throughout his career, there were various rumors of Vicente Fernández’s alleged affairs. The Charro de Huentitán was linked to several celebrities who he is said to have had affairs with while he was married to Cuquita.

How did she put up with it for so many years?

On various occasions, Doña Cuquita confirmed that she was always very happy with her husband and that he never cared what the press said about him. When she gave a press conference after the death of her beloved husband, she had no problem answering awkward questions.

Ever since we met Doña Cuquita, she has always justified her husband’s alleged affairs. “Don Vicente liked everything, from girls to popsicles. And as I always said, he was my husband from the gates of the ranch here, although they criticize me, I’m not interested.”