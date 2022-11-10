Photos of the women Vicente Fernández is accused of cheating on Cuquita with
Doña Cuquita had to put up with Vicente's infidelities for a long time. His lovers have been revealed. "El charro" had a reputation as a womanizer.
- Doña Cuquita had to put up with Vicente’s infidelities for a long time.
- His lovers have been revealed.
- “El Charro” had a reputation as a womanizer.
The premiere of the series El Último Rey, about Vicente Fernández, relived several episodes in the singer’s life. One of them was his marriage to Cuquita. But they also remembered all the other women who passed through El Charro de Huentitán’s life.
Throughout his career, there were various rumors of Vicente Fernández’s alleged affairs. The Charro de Huentitán was linked to several celebrities who he is said to have had affairs with while he was married to Cuquita.
How did she put up with it for so many years?
On various occasions, Doña Cuquita confirmed that she was always very happy with her husband and that he never cared what the press said about him. When she gave a press conference after the death of her beloved husband, she had no problem answering awkward questions.
Ever since we met Doña Cuquita, she has always justified her husband’s alleged affairs. “Don Vicente liked everything, from girls to popsicles. And as I always said, he was my husband from the gates of the ranch here, although they criticize me, I’m not interested.”
Vicente Fernández’s lovers
Vicente Fernández’s lovers are still a hot topic after El Charro de Huentitán’s death. It is said that Vicente Fernández’s lovers, or at least the ones we know about, were beautiful and popular show business personalities.
In the end of the first season of El Último Rey, Vicente Fernández confessed to Cuquita that he supposedly had a son out of wedlock with beauty queen and actress Patricia Rivera. But in real life, she took a DNA test and it came back negative.
The women in Vicente Fernández’s life
The woman he was most frequently linked to was Merle Uribe, an actress and dancer who revealed in some interviews that she did have an affair with Vicente Fernández for several years. According to her, it all started when they worked together in the palenques. The actress said that Chente made it clear to her that he would never leave Cuquita, so the affair came to an end.
According to rumors, another of Vicente Fernández’s alleged lovers was former beauty queen Patricia Rivera. She and El Charro de Huentitán met when they worked together on the movie El Arracadas. For a long time there was a controversy, because it was said that Vicente was the father of Patricia’s son.
All of the singer’s lovers
It is said that Vicente Fernández was also involved with singer Manoella Torres. Like Patricia Rivera, they met during the filming of a movie. However, the romance ended when the filming ended.
There was also a rumor that Vicente Fernández had an affair with Angélica María, however, the actress and singer herself denied it. During almost 60 years of marriage to Doña Cuquita, many of Vicente Fernández’s lovers came to light. With information from El Universal, Razón and La Mañana.