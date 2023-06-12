Leaked photos of Pacho El Antifeka’s funeral.

LEAKED PHOTOS OF PACHO EL ANTIFEKA’S FUNERAL. Reggaeton singer Pacho El Antifeka was tragically murdered on June 1. His funeral took place last week but few people attended due to fear shooting would break out.

The Puerto Rican rapper Neftalí Álvarez Núñez, better known as Pacho El Antifeka, was ambushed in his car while he was parked at a shopping center. According to surveillance video, a group of men walked up to his vehicle and shot him in cold blood.

Mundo Para Todos shared the first photos of the funeral that was held for the Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Pacho El Antifeka.

A photograph of the event showed a mahogany-brown coffin and several candles around it. A white flower arrangement was placed on top and white flowers were placed near the coffin. There are no more details about it, nor is it known where the image comes from.