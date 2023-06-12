Leaked photos of Pacho El Antifeka’s funeral
Leaked photos of Pacho El Antifeka's funeral. There was high security due to worry of gunfire breaking out. Only a few people attended.
LEAKED PHOTOS OF PACHO EL ANTIFEKA’S FUNERAL. Reggaeton singer Pacho El Antifeka was tragically murdered on June 1. His funeral took place last week but few people attended due to fear shooting would break out.
The Puerto Rican rapper Neftalí Álvarez Núñez, better known as Pacho El Antifeka, was ambushed in his car while he was parked at a shopping center. According to surveillance video, a group of men walked up to his vehicle and shot him in cold blood.
Mundo Para Todos shared the first photos of the funeral that was held for the Puerto Rican reggaeton singer Pacho El Antifeka.
A photograph of the event showed a mahogany-brown coffin and several candles around it. A white flower arrangement was placed on top and white flowers were placed near the coffin. There are no more details about it, nor is it known where the image comes from.
What happened at Pacho El Antifeka’s funeral?
According to Mundo Para Todos, few people attended the funeral out of fear. Only the singer’s family and children were there. There was also a heavy police presence.
The wake was held in the singer’s apartment in a public housing complex. Authorities guarded the place where the singer’s body was located and of course, protected those who attended the funeral.
What did police say?
The rapper’s body was transferred to the place where his remains will rest security officers watched over the funeral procession. Lieutenant Elvis Zeno confirmed that they did not close roads.
«We did not close roads, we only established personnel at the intersections and exits to help it flow easily,» said Lieutenant Elvis Zeno, of the Traffic Bureau, according to El Nuevo Día.
How did the singer die?
The investigation into Pacho El Antifeka’s murder is ongoing. Authorities have revealed that so far they believe that two or three people participated in the attack.
According to El Nuevo Día, police determined that the weapons used in the attack were a .40, 9 mm and AKA-47.