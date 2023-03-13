Julián Gil and Marjorie de Sousa have a stormy relationship.

What was Julián Gil’s reaction when he learned Marjorie de Sousa was pregnant?

The custody battle over Matías Gregorio. See photos of Matías Gregorio! The son of Julián Gil and Marjorie de Sousa is getting bigger and bigger as his parents are mired in conflict. At six years old, Matías Gregorio already enjoys international fame, but what is his story? Learn about what has happened with little Matías who, since 2017, has appeared on magazine covers and has been the subject of international media attention thanks to the battle between his parents, Marjorie de Sousa and Julián Gil. The story of Marjorie and Julián Gil Marjorie de Sousa and Julián Gil’s story began in 2015 when they met on the set of the soap opera Sueño de Amor. A short time later, it was rumored that the actors had started a romantic relationship that lasted for at least two years. When they broke up, Marjorie had already announced her pregnancy but she made it clear that she would do anything in her power to obtain full custody of her child.

Marjorie’s pregnancy and Matías Gregorio’s photos There are very few photos of Matías Gregorio. Marjorie de Sousa’s pregnancy was followed closely by soap opera fans as it was public knowledge that the couple was having problems. Marjorie de Sousa announced her pregnancy in 2016, while she was still with Julián Gil. In 2017, the actress announced the birth of Matías Gregorio, which began a legal battle that lasted several years. Some media even insinuated that Gil was not the boy’s father.

The custody battle The custody battle over Matías Gregorio went on for a long time after they separated in 2017. At that time, Marjorie de Sousa filed a lawsuit to obtain sole custody of her son, claiming that Julián Gil was not involved in the child’s life. However, the Argentine actor always maintained that he was willing to do anything to have a relationship with his son. The legal battle lasted several months and, in 2018, a judge decreed that both de Sousa and Gil would have joint custody of Matías Gregorio. However, five years later, the soap opera heartthrob declared that it has not been possible for him to spend time with his son and that he would not recognize him if he saw him on the street.

Rumors about Matías Gregorio’s birth For a long time, media speculated that Matías Gregorio could be the son of another Mexican actor. However, this issue was never addressed on by the actors, who were granted joint custody. Since then, de Sousa and Gil have kept a low profile to keep Matías Gregorio away from controversy and speculation. Today, it is very rare to see the 6-year-old on his parents’ social media. It’s unknown of this is something they’ve agreed on.