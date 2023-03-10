The place where the kidnapped Americans were found in Mexico.

They were discovered in a small wooden cabin in Matamoros.

Investigations are ongoing.

Last week, the FBI announced the kidnapping of four Americans, caught in the crossfire of tensions between cartels in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, one of the Mexican states hardest hit by violence.

Initial reports suggest that the four Americans’ vehicle was stopped shortly after crossing into Mexico. Armed men forced them into a pick-up truck. Later it was learned that members of a cartel were behind the kidnapping, according to EFE.

More details emerge about the kidnapping in Matamoros

The families of the victims waited for news of their loved ones for days. Sadly, two of the Americans were killed. The two survivors were rescued and are back in the US.

Now, the place where the four Americans — who were identified as Latavia “Tay” McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams — were held has been revealed.