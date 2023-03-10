Search

Photos of the house where the kidnapped Americans were held in Matamoros, Tamaulipas

By 
AP
  • The place where the kidnapped Americans were found in Mexico.
  • They were discovered in a small wooden cabin in Matamoros.
  • Investigations are ongoing.

Last week, the FBI announced the kidnapping of four Americans, caught in the crossfire of tensions between cartels in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, one of the Mexican states hardest hit by violence.

Initial reports suggest that the four Americans’ vehicle was stopped shortly after crossing into Mexico. Armed men forced them into a pick-up truck. Later it was learned that members of a cartel were behind the kidnapping, according to EFE.

More details emerge about the kidnapping in Matamoros

Photos kidnapped American house
Photo: Twitter

The families of the victims waited for news of their loved ones for days. Sadly, two of the Americans were killed. The two survivors were rescued and are back in the US.

Now, the place where the four Americans — who were identified as Latavia “Tay” McGee, Shaeed Woodard, Zindell Brown and Eric James Williams — were held has been revealed.

Photos of the house where the kidnapped Americans were kept

Photos kidnapped American house
Photo: Twitter

Investigators believe the Americans were mistakenly targeted by a Mexican cartel that likely mistook them for Haitian drug traffickers, a US official familiar with the investigation was quoted as saying.

Now photos of the house where the four victims were being held have been released, according to Aristegui Noticias. The authorities of the three levels of government maintain an operation in the Matamoros area. Filed Under: Kidnapped American House Photos.

They were held in a small wooden cabin

"Attacks on US citizens are unacceptable"
Photo: Capture Aristegui News

The photographs show a small red cabin made of wood. The roof, doors and windows are painted white and it is located on the outskirts of Matamoros. The photographs were taken by Daniel Becerril.

White House spokesman John Kirby told the press that the United States government is working with the Mexican authorities to find more information about what happened in Tamaulipas, “Attacks on United States citizens are unacceptable, no matter where happen,” he said.

