Emiliano Zurita shares never-before-seen photos of his mother.

Christian Bach appears on the beach in a bathing suit.

He has a profound message for his late mother.

In 2019, one of the most shocking deaths in show business was announced. The passing of actress Christian Bach devastated millions of fans. The beautiful star died of respiratory arrest on February 26 of that year.

This news greatly affected her family, especially her sons Emiliano and Sebastián, who were very close to their mother when she was still alive. Four years after her death, one of her children has shared a series of unpublished photos of the actress.

Photos of Christian Bach in a bathing suit

In an interview, Humberto Zurita revealed that when his wife Christian Bach was diagnosed with the disease that would end up taking her life, it weakened her considerably. He insisted that neither he nor his children will ever talk about this sensitive subject.

Now their son Emiliano has shared some never-before-seen photos of his mother on instagram. In them she’s wearing a bathing suit and posing on the beach. The post was accompanied by an emotional message that shows his great love for her.