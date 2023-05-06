Emiliano Zurita shares never-before-seen photos of Christian Bach in a bathing suit
Emiliano Zurita shares never-before-seen photos of his mother. Christian Bach appears on the beach in a bathing suit.
- Emiliano Zurita shares never-before-seen photos of his mother.
- Christian Bach appears on the beach in a bathing suit.
- He has a profound message for his late mother.
In 2019, one of the most shocking deaths in show business was announced. The passing of actress Christian Bach devastated millions of fans. The beautiful star died of respiratory arrest on February 26 of that year.
This news greatly affected her family, especially her sons Emiliano and Sebastián, who were very close to their mother when she was still alive. Four years after her death, one of her children has shared a series of unpublished photos of the actress.
Photos of Christian Bach in a bathing suit
In an interview, Humberto Zurita revealed that when his wife Christian Bach was diagnosed with the disease that would end up taking her life, it weakened her considerably. He insisted that neither he nor his children will ever talk about this sensitive subject.
Now their son Emiliano has shared some never-before-seen photos of his mother on instagram. In them she’s wearing a bathing suit and posing on the beach. The post was accompanied by an emotional message that shows his great love for her.
Emiliano Zurita remembers his late mother
The post shows a series of photos of beautiful actress Christian Bach in a bathing suit. Although they are a bit blurry, you can tell that she is and her family are enjoying a nice day at the beach. He wrote the following description:
“A few weeks ago I found a roll of film inside a camera that my dad gave me. It had expired a little over 20 years ago. I decided to finish it off and develop it to see if any images would survive… and if… it was a little piece of our life that was saved, waiting to be remembered. And here it is, made me very very happy. We love you Ma,” reads in the post.
His family reacts
In the comments her other son Sebastián highlights the unforgettable moments: “The only thing that matters in this life is making unforgettable moments. How cool to see this and know that we continue to maintain that tradition that my parents created for us.”
Similarly, Humberto Zurita reacted to Emiliano’s post where his mother appears on the beach in a bathing suit: “What a beauty, to be able to rescue these images and these moments from long ago. I love you Emiliano.”
Her friends remember her fondly
Celebrities like María Chacón, Celia Lora, Manolo Cardona, the Mexican actor Juan Manuel Bernal and the actress Tato Alexander reacted to the post, leaving supportive comments.
“A mega hug for you. Thanks for sharing those beautiful photos. A great memory.” “Beautiful people, your parents spiritually and materially.” “Beautiful memories with your mother, may the woman with more elegance and bearing than ever look rest in peace.”