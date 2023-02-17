Lionel Messi’s wife: The 10 most daring photos of Antonela Roccuzzo

Who is Antonela Roccuzzo?

These are the most daring photos of Messi’s wife.

She is cheeky in denim short shorts! Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo is known for the dazzling beauty she exudes on her social networks. This is why we present the 10 most daring photos of the gorgeous Antonela Roccuzzo. Antonela shines with every appearance she makes, from her work in the world of modeling, the great empire she has created on social media to her own clothing line. The native of Argentina who is married to the soccer superstar has made more than one follower fall in love. Who is Antonela Roccuzzo? Antonela Roccuzzo is a businesswoman and Argentine influencer. She was born on February 26, 1988 in the province of Rosario, Argentina. In 1998, when she was just a girl, she met Lionel Messi, a soccer prodigy who would become one of the greatest legends of the sports world. Currently, Antonela has 32.6 million followers on social media, where she shares her day-to-day life with her family and all her endeavors. In addition to being Messi’s wife, Roccuzzo has become an important figure in the digital world and one of the most envied for her beauty.

The most daring photos of Antonela Roccuzzo In 1998 Antonela Roccuzzo and Lionel Messi met for the first time during a summer vacation. Sparks flew at the home of Lucas Scaglia, Messi’s teammate on the Newell’s Old Boys team, where the career of the Paris Saint-Germain star began to take off, according to Vogue. For many years, the friendship between Antonela and Lionel prospered, but because they lived in different cities, it took almost ten years for them to meet again and begin dating.

Antonela Roccuzzo Lionel Messi’s wife They have been together since 2007 and got married in 2017. The couple’s wedding was attended by 260 guests, including Shakira and Gerard Piqué, his teammate at Barcelona. Antonela Roccuzzo usually shares sexy photos on social media. For example, this image where she’s stunning in a light blue bikini, in the background we can appreciate the tranquility of the sea.

She is cheeky in denim short shorts! Another sexy photo that Messi’s wife has shared on social media is the one where she appears in denim shorts and a black bikini top, sunglasses and her shining smile. Let’s remember that Messi’s wife has become one of the most successful businesswomen after launching her own clothing line and she’s known for her style.

Roccuzzo shows off her figure with sexy swimsuits Roccuzzo’s sensuality stands out wherever she is, but her followers enjoy seeing her at the beach, which is why the Argentine model often shares relaxing moments. In another of Antonela’s impressive images, we see her enjoying the view on a sandy beach. Here she’s wearing a coral two-piece swimsuit, revealing her toned abs and defined legs. Of course, sunglasses cannot be missing when you are enjoying the beach and Anto knows it perfectly.

In a sheer coverup! Sexy is Antonela’s specialty, as she shows her incredible figure in a sheer mesh coverup. In the photograph Antonela appears in front of what looks like a rocky cliff. Behind her a huge mountain can be seen as she stands on a wooden pier, under the fishnet dress you can see her sexy black bikini. And of course her million-dollar smile.

They say life is better at the beach As if that were not enough, Antonela also shows off her love for Messi by sharing photos of them having fun together. This photograph is a clear example, where she appears with her husband at the beach, both showing off their toned bodies in incredible swimsuits. Roccuzzo wears a mint-colored bikini with pink details. In addition to being Messi’s wife, Antonela Roccuzzo is a successful businesswoman and influencer. She has collaborated with prestigious international brands, such as Gucci, Louis Vuitton, Prada and Balenciaga, one of the things that has made her reach the top of her career.

Bikinis are her specialty Antonela Roccuzzo enjoys showing off her toned figure. For instance, in this photograph where she poses at the edge of a pool, reclining in a cute pink two-piece swimsuit. As a businesswoman, Antonela has dedicated herself to promoting Enfans, a clothing store that she founded with her cousin Andrea Lo Menzon. They were inspired by how their maternal grandmother successfully dedicated herself to making clothes for babies and children.

Antonela Roccuzzo’s sexy in red It’s not all about bikinis, the Argentine model wows in an elegant cherry red dress which has a large slit, showing off her long legs. Messi’s wife is a prominent businesswoman, influencer and ambassador for luxury brands such as Dior and Louis Vuitton. The mother of three sons, Antonella shares Lionel’s sporting events.

The Argentine model glows Finally, we have this photograph where Messi’s beautiful wife wears an evening dress that matches her skin tone perfectly. The pastel pink gown has beautiful embroidered details on the bodice. With natural makeup and a simple hairstyle, this look highlights Antonela’s natural beauty.