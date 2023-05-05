The first image of Francisco Oropeza in jail is released.

Authorities arrested the Texas massacre suspect last night.

He is accused of killing five people in Cleveland, Texas.

Suspected Texas shooter Francisco Oropeza was arrested Tuesday, May 2. Now the first photo of him in jail has been released. Oropeza is accused of the brutal massacre in Cleveland, Texas where five Hondurans were killed, including a nine-year-old boy.

The 38-year-old was detained by authorities in a rural area in the southern part of Texas. He was taken to the Montgomery County Jail, where his identity would be confirmed through fingerprinting.

Francisco Oropeza is arrested

The incident occurred on Friday, April 28, when Francisco Oropeza became upset after neighbors complained about him firing his gun outside. He allegedly took an AR-15 and killed five people.

The victims were identified as Daniel Enrique Laso-Guzmán, 9, Sonia Argentina Guzmán, 25, Julisa Molina Rivera, 31, Diana Velázquez Alvarado, 21, and José Jonathan Cazares, 18.