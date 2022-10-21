A photo of Chiqui Delgado with Jorge Ramos is shared and it goes very wrong
A photo of Chiqui Delgado and Jorge Ramos is shared on Instagram. Internet users say that the journalist looks like Chiquinquirá's father.
- A photo of Chiqui Delgado and Jorge Ramos is shared on Instagram.
- Internet users say that the journalist looks like Chiquinquirá’s father.
- The couple was harshly criticized.
One of the most polarizing couples in show business right now is Mexican journalist Jorge Ramos and Venezuelan host Chiqui Delgado. It’s not because they get involved in problems, but because their romance has been harshly criticized for their significant age difference.
Jorge Ramos and Chiquinquirá Delgado began dating in 2011 and, despite the fact that it has been speculated on many occasions that they are no longer together, both have shown that their love transcends all the rumors that have circulated over the years.
Jorge Ramos and Chiquinquirá Delgado’s controversial relationship
As we well know, when it comes to celebrities, social media is filled with posts that generate thousands of comments about what happens in their daily lives — even more so when they themselves are responsible for sharing content.
Recently, a photo was unearthed of the Venezuelan host and the Mexican journalist together. They look very much in love but internet users saw something else, which caused Chiqui Delgado and Jorge Ramos to be harshly criticized. Filed Under: Chiqui Delgado with Jorge
A photo of Chiqui Delgado and Jorge Ramos causes controversy
Hola USA posted a photograph of the couple on Instagram. While the gorgeous presenter is wearing a casual look and a hat, the journalist dazzles with a beaming smile.
According to the description written by Hola USA, both usually stay out from the spotlight, but on that occasion the photo was taken for a very special reason. “Last Wednesday, November 3 (2021), the journalist of Mexican origin made 35 years as the head of Noticiero Univision, and for that his partner sent him an emotional message.” Filed Under: Chiqui Delgado with Jorge
Hispanic television hosts are in the eye of the hurricane
The photograph caused a sensation on social media and it currently has more than 4,000 likes and over 70 comments from internet users. They were divided into praise and harsh criticism for both Hispanic television personalities.
Chiqui Delgado is known to be very active on her social networks, while Jorge Ramos is a little more reserved. It’s difficult to find a photo of the two of them on his accounts which is why the Hola USA post caused such a stir. Filed Under: Chiqui Delgado with Jorge
Criticism rains down on Chiqui and Jorge Ramos for their age difference
After several internet users and fans of both hosts saw the photograph dating back to November 4, 2021, they did not hesitate to comment. Many admire the relationship, while others see it as a game.
“The old man and the playgirl.” “I finally see a photo of Chiquinquirá Delgado with Jorge Ramos.” “Very nice couple.” “He’s much older than Chiqui, he looks like her dad.” “This man earns more money than the President of Mexico.” “He’s already old.” “What a beautiful couple.” “Many congratulations.” “They look like father and daughter.” Filed Under: Chiqui Delgado with Jorge