One of the most polarizing couples in show business right now is Mexican journalist Jorge Ramos and Venezuelan host Chiqui Delgado. It’s not because they get involved in problems, but because their romance has been harshly criticized for their significant age difference.

Jorge Ramos and Chiquinquirá Delgado began dating in 2011 and, despite the fact that it has been speculated on many occasions that they are no longer together, both have shown that their love transcends all the rumors that have circulated over the years.

Jorge Ramos and Chiquinquirá Delgado’s controversial relationship

As we well know, when it comes to celebrities, social media is filled with posts that generate thousands of comments about what happens in their daily lives — even more so when they themselves are responsible for sharing content.

Recently, a photo was unearthed of the Venezuelan host and the Mexican journalist together. They look very much in love but internet users saw something else, which caused Chiqui Delgado and Jorge Ramos to be harshly criticized.