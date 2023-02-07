Was Marc Anthony groping his mother-in-law at his wedding? (PHOTOS)

A photo of Marc Anthony and his mother-in-law has sparked criticism.

People criticize the Puerto Rican singer.

Is Nadia Ferreira pregnant?

A strange detail in Marc Anthony’s wedding photo. Nadia Ferreira and Marc Anthony’s wedding was a success. The couple had a luxurious party with famous guests and the couple’s family. A day later, photos of the big event were revealed and everyone seems to have had an amazing time.

However, some photos have made fans wonder if Nadia Ferreira is pregnant, since she appears to have a bump in some of the pictures. A photo of Marc Anthony with his mother-in-law, has also attracted a lot of attention.

A strange detail in the photo of Marc Anthony and his mother-in-law

Nadia and Mark Anthony’s fans notice every detail. Now a photo of the famous couple’s reception has put the Vivir Mi Vida singer in a bad light. In the photo we can see Marc Anthony between his mother-in-law and his wife.

However, there’s something strange. It appears the singer’s hand is on Nadia Ferreira’s mother’s breast. This has raised a strong wave of criticism from followers of La Lengua Teve on Instagram.