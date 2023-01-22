Philip Seymour Hoffman passed away in 2014.

He was an acclaimed and beloved actor.

He struggled with addiction for much of his life.

Philip Seymour Hoffman, known for his memorable roles in movies like Capote, The Master, and The Hunger Games, passed away unexpectedly in early 2014. His autopsy revealed a dark secret that few knew about.

Hoffman had a serious drug problem and, in interviews, he said he had been sober from drugs and alcohol for 23 years. Sadly he suffered a relapse.

Philip Seymour Hoffman, a renowned Oscar-winning actor, was found dead in his apartment on February 2, 2014 at age 46. His autopsy revealed that the actor died of an overdose of several drugs.

When he was found in his Manhattan apartment, the police also discovered fifty bags with heroin and narcotic prescriptions in his home. Seeing this, authorities already had an idea of ​​how Hoffman could have died.