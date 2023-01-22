Philip Seymour Hoffman’s tragic death
The renowned actor passed away in 2014. Philip Seymour was in several critically praised films.His autopsy reveals a dark problem he had.
- Philip Seymour Hoffman passed away in 2014.
- He was an acclaimed and beloved actor.
- He struggled with addiction for much of his life.
Philip Seymour Hoffman, known for his memorable roles in movies like Capote, The Master, and The Hunger Games, passed away unexpectedly in early 2014. His autopsy revealed a dark secret that few knew about.
Hoffman had a serious drug problem and, in interviews, he said he had been sober from drugs and alcohol for 23 years. Sadly he suffered a relapse.
Philip Seymour Hoffman’s autopsy reveals he died of a drug overdose
Philip Seymour Hoffman, a renowned Oscar-winning actor, was found dead in his apartment on February 2, 2014 at age 46. His autopsy revealed that the actor died of an overdose of several drugs.
When he was found in his Manhattan apartment, the police also discovered fifty bags with heroin and narcotic prescriptions in his home. Seeing this, authorities already had an idea of how Hoffman could have died.
What did Hoffman take before his death?
At the time of his death, it was found that Philip Seymour had consumed cocaine, heroin, benzodiazepines and amphetamines, resulting in an accidental overdose.
The main cause of his death was acute intoxication after ingesting various drugs mixed together. David Katz, a close friend and also an actor, found Hoffman dead in his apartment with a syringe in his arm, according to El País.
Philip Seymour Hoffman had been sober for 23 years
In an interview with CBS, Philip Seymour Hoffman said that in his college days he had problems with drugs, especially with heroin, which was the drug he struggled with the most over the years.
In addition to talking about his struggles in college, Philip also stated that he had a serious relapse after staying 23 years sober. He went to rehab to deal with his addiction.
He was an Oscar winner
Hoffman’s career began in 1991 with roles on television. However, a year later he made his debut on the big screen, with supporting roles in several films.
In 2005, Hoffman won the highest award in the film industry, thanks to his role in the movie Capote he won the best actor Oscar that year. He also received a BAFTA award and a Golden Globe. If you want to read more information on celebrity death, click HERE.