Mexican singer Peso Pluma makes a touching gesture.

Hassan helped a little boy with cancer.

What did the rapper do?

Rapper Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, better known as Peso Pluma, had an emotional encounter with a nine-year-old fan named Víctor. The story has touched fans of the Mexican singer.

During a concert on his US tour, one of the event photographers noticed that Víctor had a poster indicating that Peso Pluma was his motivation to fight cancer. Moved by this, the event’s production team decided to set up a meeting between the little boy and his idol.

How touching!

The Corridos Belicos singer chatted with Victor, danced and gave him an autograph while urging him to continue fighting the disease. The little boy could not contain his joy and burst into tears at the words of the singer from Guadalajara.

Likewise, Víctor’s mother declared how much she liked Peso Pluma’s music as she said that her son listened to it during his treatments. So far the video of this emotional encounter has more than 2.6 million views on TikTok and more than 180,000 likes.