Mexican singer Peso Pluma helped a child with cancer
Mexican singer Peso Pluma makes a touching gesture. Hassan helped a little boy with cancer. What did the popular rapper do?
- Mexican singer Peso Pluma makes a touching gesture.
- Hassan helped a little boy with cancer.
- What did the rapper do?
Rapper Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, better known as Peso Pluma, had an emotional encounter with a nine-year-old fan named Víctor. The story has touched fans of the Mexican singer.
During a concert on his US tour, one of the event photographers noticed that Víctor had a poster indicating that Peso Pluma was his motivation to fight cancer. Moved by this, the event’s production team decided to set up a meeting between the little boy and his idol.
How touching!
The Corridos Belicos singer chatted with Victor, danced and gave him an autograph while urging him to continue fighting the disease. The little boy could not contain his joy and burst into tears at the words of the singer from Guadalajara.
Likewise, Víctor’s mother declared how much she liked Peso Pluma’s music as she said that her son listened to it during his treatments. So far the video of this emotional encounter has more than 2.6 million views on TikTok and more than 180,000 likes.
Peso Pluma was visibly moved
The meeting left Víctor crying with emotion and grateful for being able to fulfill his dream of meeting his idol. Both the photographer and the Peso Pluma team were thrilled to see the joy on the little boy’s face. Peso Pluma even hugs his young fan.
The little boy showed how he was losing his hair from chemotherapy. Similarly, his mother shared another video where she explains that, in addition to motivating him to continue with his chemotherapy, the singer encouraged him to remove his ski mask.
Victor’s mother was very happy
Victor’s mother emphasized that Peso Pluma’s words meant the world to her son. “Beautiful and very emotional moment when my 12-year-old son met Peso Pluma. He gave him very nice motivational words to continue fighting his battle against cancer,” she said.
As expected, both videos quickly went viral and garnered hundreds of divided comments from netizens. Although some congratulated the artist for his noble action, others criticized the mother for taking a child to a “place for adults.”
People congratulate the singer
“Peso Pluma deserves all the success he’s having, really, he’s a very beautiful being.” “Giving advice with the churro in hand and the mother very happy and proud.” “This video made me cry to see that the boy connected with him is super cute,” some commented.
“I was happy for the child but the end crushed my heart. God bless you little one and heal you soon.” “As soon as the child took off his hood, tears came to my eyes. May God bless that child and give him the Divine Health that he needs. Amen.”