Perro Bermúdez is retiring after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Perro Bermúdez is retiring after four decades as a sports commentator. He confirms his plans following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Mexican commentator Enrique ‘Perro’ Bermúdez may have attended his last World Cup. He announced he was saying goodby to the biggest soccer competition in the world and leaving through the front door, on his own terms. After commentating his last World Cup, Enrique Bermúdez explained he will say goodbye.
The series of tributes he received in the days prior to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar generated confusion regarding the future of Enrique Bermúdez de la Serna’s career. Some fans think he won’t comment on any more matches after the World Cup.
Will Perro Bermúdez say goodbye to sports commentating?
“It’s because of the years. I started young, at 27 in Argentina 78. I am going to narrate my 12th World Cup. No one in Mexico has narrated them, nor in the United States. I’m talking about storytelling, not going to do shows, journalism,” Perro told The Sporting News. “And I think I want to leave when people say, ‘Why are you leaving? If you still have what you need,’ instead of, ‘Let him go.’”
The 72-year-old commentator is just retiring from world competitions. He still has a two-year contract with Univision. He called all the action for Televisa / TUDN in Mexico in the 2022 World Cup and the fans are immensely fond of him.
Perro Bermúdez talks about his retirement
Perro Bermúdez shared an energetic message on social media explaining that he will say his final goodbye when his contract with TUDN ends. This made his fans sad.
He said that it will be before the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico, although he left no doubt, he’ll be around for the near future.
What will he do with his retirement?
According to El Financiero, the Mexican National Team was eliminated in the group stage of the 2022 World Cup, something that had not happened since Argentina 1978, which was also Perro Bermúdez’s first World Cup.
Last March, the 72-year-old Perro announced his retirement as a starter on TUDN after nearly 46 years, where he stood out with his characteristic voice and his nicknames for soccer players. He made the announcement during Mexico’s game against the United States.
Perro’s illustrious career
In 1976 Perro began his career as a soccer commentator at Televisa, where he worked until 2013. He was the network’s star narrator in the 1990s, along with Raúl Orvañanos. He covered twelve World Cups: (Argentina 1978, Spain 1982, Mexico 1986, Italy 1990, United States 1994, France 1998, Korea-Japan 2002, Germany 2006, South Africa 2010, Brazil 2014, Russia 2018 and Qatar 2022).
In 2014 he began his work at the American Spanish-language network Univisión Deportes, where he commentated its tenth World Cup in Brazil, in addition to narrating the Liga MX matches. In 2018, he returned to Televisa, together with his Univisión partner, Luis Omar Tapia, to report on the Mexican team’s matches in Russia in 2018.