Perro Bermúdez is retiring after four decades as a sports commentator.

He confirms his plans following the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

What will he do after retirement?

Mexican commentator Enrique ‘Perro’ Bermúdez may have attended his last World Cup. He announced he was saying goodby to the biggest soccer competition in the world and leaving through the front door, on his own terms. After commentating his last World Cup, Enrique Bermúdez explained he will say goodbye.

The series of tributes he received in the days prior to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar generated confusion regarding the future of Enrique Bermúdez de la Serna’s career. Some fans think he won’t comment on any more matches after the World Cup.

Will Perro Bermúdez say goodbye to sports commentating?

“It’s because of the years. I started young, at 27 in Argentina 78. I am going to narrate my 12th World Cup. No one in Mexico has narrated them, nor in the United States. I’m talking about storytelling, not going to do shows, journalism,” Perro told The Sporting News. “And I think I want to leave when people say, ‘Why are you leaving? If you still have what you need,’ instead of, ‘Let him go.’”

The 72-year-old commentator is just retiring from world competitions. He still has a two-year contract with Univision. He called all the action for Televisa / TUDN in Mexico in the 2022 World Cup and the fans are immensely fond of him.