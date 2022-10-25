Actor Pepe Suárez reveals that it was “horrible” to work for Telemundo (VIDEO)
Pepe Suárez had a "terrible time" working with Telemundo. The actor said that they played a dirty trick on him.
When we hear about all the projects that Telemundo has, we generally think of it as one of the most well-rounded companies, with many popular programs and a dedicated audience. However, it seems that not everything is as nice as it seems.
Telemundo is a US television network with many years of experience and a great reputation. Despite this, the famous producer, actor and comedian Pepe Suárez, spoke exclusively about what it was like to be part of Telemundo and did not exactly have anything positive to say.
Pepe Suárez went to work in the United States
A few months ago, Pepe Suarez had a conversation with the journalist Maxine Woodside for her Grupo Formula morning show Todo para la mujer. In it, the actor recounted his experience with Telemundo.
The actor began by saying that everything was expected, except working in the United States. "Just leaving Televisa, I was on a program when they invited me to go to the United States. And then when they saw one of my characters they made me an offer to stay. The truth is that it never crossed my mind to work in the United States, I took more than a thousand people with me in the years I was there," he said.
Everything was going well…
The Palomilla al Rescate actor said that at first everything was going very well, since he was going to collaborate with Estrella TV and he was very well received by all the staff. This happened 16 years ago.
"From there Telemundo apparently changed, a small channel became a network that is Estrella TV and from there Telemundo took me to do the same thing but in Miami. In 16 years I was in two of the most important Hispanic companies in the United States," said the actor.
Pepe Suárez was hired for other reasons
Now that he’s back in Mexico and has finished his projects in the United States, the actor and producer recounted with nostalgia what he experienced and felt when he said goodbye to the television network, since he did not say positive things about the NBC affiliate as expected.
Pepe Suarez admitted that he was hired for the wrong reasons, and not for what he expected "The thing is that in Telemundo more than hiring me for production projects it was a political contract. So they hired me to freeze me. It was very ugly," he said nostalgically.
Telemundo ‘froze’ him
Finally, he admitted that despite the fact that it was an interesting experience, Telemundo still deceived him and the actor was “frozen” for several years, as he told Maxine Woodside.
"So, for me, the experience that I had in Estrella TV was interesting, because I was a very important gear, that's why it was a super school. Telemundo left me frozen for three years. It was horrible, it was a very bad experience, and later they explained to me that this type of company does that." Suarez was a comedian in Humor para los comediantes'created by Jorge Ortiz (SEE COMPLETE INTERVIEW)