Pepe Suárez had a “terrible time” working with Telemundo.

The actor said that they played a dirty trick on him.

“It was very ugly,” the actor says of his experience.

When we hear about all the projects that Telemundo has, we generally think of it as one of the most well-rounded companies, with many popular programs and a dedicated audience. However, it seems that not everything is as nice as it seems.

Telemundo is a US television network with many years of experience and a great reputation. Despite this, the famous producer, actor and comedian Pepe Suárez, spoke exclusively about what it was like to be part of Telemundo and did not exactly have anything positive to say.

Pepe Suárez went to work in the United States

A few months ago, Pepe Suarez had a conversation with the journalist Maxine Woodside for her Grupo Formula morning show Todo para la mujer. In it, the actor recounted his experience with Telemundo.

The actor began by saying that everything was expected, except working in the United States. “Just leaving Televisa, I was on a program when they invited me to go to the United States. And then when they saw one of my characters they made me an offer to stay. The truth is that it never crossed my mind to work in the United States, I took more than a thousand people with me in the years I was there,” he said. Filed Under: Pepe Suárez horrible to work Telemundo