Pepe Aguilar defends his daughter explaining that she is Argentinian

Ángela Aguilar had said that she is 25% Argentinian.

People criticized her, saying she was ridiculous.

Pepe comes out in defense of his daughter. Some celebrities wanted to express their joy at Argentina's victory at the World Cup Qatar 2022. But Ángela Aguilar did something that caught everyone's attention, as she said that she is part Argentine and that no one understood the emotion she felt about the victory. The so-called "Princess of Regional Mexican" got into a great controversy after a an Instagram post. Ángela was harshly criticized for a comment she made and was even ridiculed by her own followers. Is Angela from Argentina? From inside an airplane, wearing a white tank top and light blue joggers, Ángela shared four photos with this description: "I can't explain it to you, because you won't understand. 25% Argentina, 100% proud today, we are all more celestial than the sky." Something to highlight is that her mother and Pepe Aguilar's wife, Aneliz Álvarez, is of Argentine origin. It may be that this is why Angela wanted to enjoy that her mother's country won the world championship. But she got some good teasing.

Ángela Aguilar is criticized The young singer was accused of wanting to take advantage of the World Cup final with her photos from her family’s private plane for clout. They criticized her for everything.”A photo you have related to soccer but happy that Argentina won. Nothing more for the likes.” “It is ridiculous.” They even began to say that she will release new music inspired by Argentina: “The new album is going to be called ‘Argentina in love.'” “Then stop profiting in Mexico and go to Argentina.” “One of the most ridiculous things I’ve ever seen.”

Pepe Aguilar comes to her defense In light of the negative comments that Ángela Aguilar received, her father came out to defend her by sharing a video where he explained. “Her grandmother is 100% Argentine, her mother is half Argentine because her grandmother is from Argentina and her grandfather is from Chihuahua, obviously Ángela is happy that her grandmother’s team won,” he commented. In addition to explaining that his daughter does have Argentine blood, he revealed why he decided to respond to the haters: “And it’s not like it’s worth it, that’s very 2015, right now you have to respond.” “Sorry for this post, but more for Pepe Aguilar fighting with people on his daughter’s account,” commented more internet users.

Ángela is a woman now In comments on Pepe's video response, there are some who laugh again because they find it funny that Pepe has to go out to defend his daughter. "The father defending his baby from comments on the networks ???? Oh no ! "Well" how old is the girl," was one of the comments. "To all that bunch of guys, I show Mexico to all of them," Pepe said in the video. "Sit down, sir, his daughter is already too big for her to defend herself."