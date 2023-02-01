Babo’s explicit video inspires Mexican entrepreneurs.

Babo chelas are being sold in Mexico.

Sellers say that they are more popular with women.

Babo chelas are all over social media. The Cartel de Santa rapper was in the eye of the storm after one of his explicit videos for OnlyFans was leaked. The video showed him and several women with no clothing on.

The video, which was originally created for OnlyFans, caused an uproar. People were particularly shocked by the fact that he had pearling on his member. Now he has inspired a new trend.

After releasing his song Piensa en mí with his video for OnlyFans, Babo has inspired Mexican entrepreneurs and they have created products alluding to the Bombos y Tarolas rapper, including the new ‘Babo chelas’, which are being promoted on social media.

Before these alcoholic beverages popped up, other businessmen had begun selling ‘Baboletas’, chocobananas with candy on them that simulated Babo’s pearled privates.