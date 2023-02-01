Inspired by the explicit video of the Cartel de Santa rapper, people start selling ‘Babo chelas’
After leaking Babo's forbidden video, a new idea arises in Mexicans. The 'Babo chelas' goes on sale in Mexico.
Babo chelas are all over social media. The Cartel de Santa rapper was in the eye of the storm after one of his explicit videos for OnlyFans was leaked. The video showed him and several women with no clothing on.
The video, which was originally created for OnlyFans, caused an uproar. People were particularly shocked by the fact that he had pearling on his member. Now he has inspired a new trend.
After releasing his song Piensa en mí with his video for OnlyFans, Babo has inspired Mexican entrepreneurs and they have created products alluding to the Bombos y Tarolas rapper, including the new ‘Babo chelas’, which are being promoted on social media.
Before these alcoholic beverages popped up, other businessmen had begun selling ‘Baboletas’, chocobananas with candy on them that simulated Babo’s pearled privates.
Babo chelas are more popular with women
According to Debate, the Babo chelas are more popular with women than men and well, the reasons are quite obvious. These began Guadalajara, Jalisco where they have become a huge success.
As we mentioned, this drink was inspired by the song Piensa en mí , by Eduardo Dávalos de Luna, Babo’s real name. So how is this trendy drink and that was made in honor of the Cartel de Santa rapper served?
How are Babo chelas prepared?
The emergence of this drink has sparked interest in many internet users who ask that the product go on sale in the main nightclubs and discos in different parts of Mexico. For now it is only available in the city of Guadalajara, according to Debate .