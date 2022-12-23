People say Andrés García’s wife Margarita does witchcraft on him.

Leonardo García says that Margarita does not let them see their father.

Andrés García changed his will.

The 81-year-old actor, Andrés García is still on everyone’s lip to his serious health problems and the endless fight between his children and his wife, Margarita Portillo, over his will.

Leonardo García says that Margarita keeps his father isolated, since she does not allow him to receive any visitors. He has said on more than one occasion that she has distanced the actor from his loved ones. Andrés García, in addition to his fame as an actor, is also known for being a ‘Don Juan’. Margarita is not the Dominican’s first or second wife, but his fourth wife.

Andrés García and his romance with Margarita

The couple met in 1997, after Hurricane Paulina in Acapulco. According to Margarita, on Ventaneando América ​​in 2013, it was love at first sight. Their relationship began in 2000 and they were married in 2011.

However, the couple made the decision to separate in 2015, seeing each other sporadically until 2020, when Andrés said he had filed for divorce, which has not come to fruition and Margarita is still his wife.