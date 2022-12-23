People say Andrés García’s wife Margarita does witchcraft
The 81-year-old actor, Andrés García is still on everyone’s lip to his serious health problems and the endless fight between his children and his wife, Margarita Portillo, over his will.
Leonardo García says that Margarita keeps his father isolated, since she does not allow him to receive any visitors. He has said on more than one occasion that she has distanced the actor from his loved ones. Andrés García, in addition to his fame as an actor, is also known for being a ‘Don Juan’. Margarita is not the Dominican’s first or second wife, but his fourth wife.
Andrés García and his romance with Margarita
The couple met in 1997, after Hurricane Paulina in Acapulco. According to Margarita, on Ventaneando América in 2013, it was love at first sight. Their relationship began in 2000 and they were married in 2011.
However, the couple made the decision to separate in 2015, seeing each other sporadically until 2020, when Andrés said he had filed for divorce, which has not come to fruition and Margarita is still his wife.
Leonardo García says that his father’s wife does not let them see him
“I don’t know what personal or economic interests Margarita and her son has with my father, taking him away from all of us who love him, but we are not going to allow it,” Leonardo, said according to Chisme no Like.
On the other hand, Andrés García has not ignored his son’s statements, coming out in full defense of his wife Margarita, “I’m not interested in people oje**. What Leonardo is doing is advertising instead of helping,” said the controversial actor.
Andrés García’s will has been changed
Andrés’s estate was previously divided between his children, his current wife, his sister, one of his ex-wives and Roberto Palazuelos. However currently only two heirs appear in it, Margarita and her child Andrés, according to Chisme no Like.
It is presumed that the assets have already been distributed, except that none of his children were beneficiaries. The actor’s current condition raises questions about whether he had all his faculties when the changes were made or if he was under the influence of some medication.
People say that Andrés García’s wife does witchcraft
Andrés García’s health and the change in the will raised suspicions that he does not have all of his faculties. Chisme no Like claims to have information that Margarita administered Rivotril to him.
A close friend of Andrés, whose identity we do not know, said that his wife was doing witchcraft on him. Their friend found a shocking image in their house and allegedly confronted Margarita about it.