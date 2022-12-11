Hoy Día has started a new chapter and viewers aren’t happy.

Now have they shamelessly copied Despierta América?

People are furious about what the program is doing. Hoy Día, will you do anything to improve your ratings and beat Despierta América as the most successful morning show among Hispanics? The answer is yes, after the second episode of the revamped show with new hosts Andrea Meza, Penélope Menchaca and Chikybombom, the public isn’t convinced. After they unexpectedly fired Nacho Lozano, Chiquibaby and Quique Usales, people raised red flags, threatening Telemundo for not being kind to the audience by making such abrupt changes. Now the show seems to be copying Despierta América. And as if that were not enough, they’re exploiting one of the host’s personal tragedies. Has Hoy Día lost its way? The production under, Dio Lluberes, has already received more negative comments from the public on its second day, mainly due to two situations: copying a segment from Despierta América and making Penélope Menchaca cry about the tragic death of her beloved grandson. Adamari López, who has all the enthusiasm and professionalism to carry the show, is not the main focus of the program even though she is the most loved by Hispanics, something that the Hoy Día audience is also condemning.

Was Adamari López humiliated by the show’s producer? More beautiful than ever on Tuesday’s broadcast, Adamari López looked elegant in a fringed white dress. She’s putting all her charisma into the show but viewers feel that Meza, Chikybombom and Penélope Menchaca are trying to replace her. “The shot looks out of place because the presenter is too tall to be next to Adamari.” “What a contrast they should be sit.” “How do they do that to Ada… but it would be great for segments.” “That woman with those long legs.” “Don’t put them close or sit them down.” “I have nothing against them but a suggestion when you place them together, sit them down because you can see a lot of difference in height.” “I am surprised that the producer does that, putting uneven presenters, it visibly looks bad apart from being distracting.” Viewers were furious about a segment where they had former Miss Universe Andrea Meza, standing next to Adamari López, who is much shorter than the beauty queen.

People are furious that Hoy Día copied a Despierta América segment A few days ago, Adamari López shared a video asking people to send photos to Hoy Día to be celebrated on special days. This segment was called “Celebrando con fans”, something similar to a Despierta América segment, which also infuriated viewers. “The time I give to the program is very little. Lots of antics.” “Despierta América? That program will disappear in a couple of months or less.” “The same as Despierta América.” “Decidedly I will no longer watch the program, because as it was before it was very good, the hosts Nacho and Rebeca, Mister Tiempo, the chef, Stefanie and the Argentine, they were very professional, very fun, responsible, the truth is that I saw it for them because I can’t stand Adamari,” people commented.

Did Adamari López get angry and cut the segment where they made Penélope Menchaca cry? In order to grab ratings, producers of morning shows are capable of doing almost anything, like what happened with Francisca on Despierta América, who cut her hair live on camera to free her inner child. Something similar happened on Hoy Día when they brought up the tragedy of the death of Penélope Menchaca’s grandson so that the host broke down, moving everyone. However, Adamari López cut to commercial when she saw how upset her co-host was. Viewers were furious, saying: “Why touch on this sensitive subject, it was so recent, they are the worst…” “But what is the commitment of this program and of the channel to make their hosts suffer by touching such topics? Sensitive people respect the pain of others.” “I do not understand why the need to have touched something so familiar, so painful for her.” “When they do not know what to do to have an audience and what they have left is morbid.” With information from People en Español, El Diario NY and TV Notas. SEE THE VIDEO OF HOY DÍA CELEBRATING THE FANS / HOW THEY MADE PENÉLOPE MENCHACA CRY.