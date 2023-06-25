Mexican host Paul Stanley’s dog died.

The tragic news came out while he’s filming La Casa de los Famosos México.

His girlfriend shared a heartbreaking Instagram post. Paul Stanley mourns his dog who died while he’s filming La Casa de los Famosos México. The 36-year-old Mexican actor and host Paul Stanley, son of the late presenter Paco Stanley, is one of the contestants on La Casa de los Famosos México. Recently, his girlfriend shared terrible news on social media. No doubt Paul Stanley is in mourning after learning about the loss of his beloved pet. Paul Stanley’s dog dies while he’s filming La Casa de los Famosos México The Mexican host is in mourning after his girlfriend announced that his beloved dog died on Instagram. This happened while Stanley is inside La Casa de los Famosos and cannot have any contact with the outside world. «My CheChe I will miss you with all my heart, thank you for all the love you gave us. Your siblings, mom and I are so lucky to have you in our lives. We love you,» reads the Instagram post showing photos of Paul with his girlfriend and their pup.

Paul’s girlfriend opens up about the tragic loss Joely Bernal, Paul Stanley’s girlfriend, explained what happened to their dog, Chester on Instagram. She said he was experiencing several health issues health due to his age. «The day that I feared so much but knew that it was going to arrive. Well, it has arrived. Chester was almost 16 years old. Because of his age, he already had degenerative problems: heart murmur, kidney problem, eye infection, he couldn’t walk because of his cartilage, he didn’t want to eat and he lost a lot of weight.»

Paul’s girlfriend is completely heartbroken Joely, posted some Instagram stories where she tearfully described what happened: «Today I said if I see that he does not eat anything, I will take him to the vet, I’ll see what they tell me and from there I will determine that it will be the best decision.» «And yes, all the doctors told me that from here it was going to get worse. With a broken heart I had to make the decision to put him to sleep and in three days I will have his ashes at home,» she said.

How did Paul Stanley react? Paul has not commented on the matter, however it is expected that we will soon hear from him about losing his beloved dog. Joely Bernal also posted on Instagram: «He is already calmer and resting in peace. He was a great dog — my first dog — n unconditional and good companion. And I feel that he left happy and calm with everything he experienced with us. I didn’t want to make this decision alone without Paul, but it was time. We will remember him forever. Thank you all for unconditional love for our Chester.»