Paul Stanley is the 5th contestant to be evicted from ‘La Casa de los Famosos Mexico’
After more than a month, the fifth contestant has been evicted from the reality show La Casa de los Famosos México. Paul Stanley was the first male to be voted out of the house.
Sergio Mayer’s return to La Casa de los Famosos surprised his housemates, who welcomed him with joy — particularly the members of Team Infierno, which is made up of Wendy Guevara, Poncho De Nigris, Apio Quijano and Nicola. However, the final eviction came down to a duel between Paul Stanley and Emilio Osorio.
The nominees for eviction
Tensions rose within Team Infierno when Emilio Osorio found himself nominated for the first time, putting his place on the show at risk. The moment of truth arrived on Sunday, July 9, as it was revealed which contestant would be leaving the house.
During the salvation gala on Thursday, July 6, team leader Jorge Losa decided to free Barby Juárez from her nomination, though she received 10 votes from her fellow contestants. The remaining nominees were Paul Stanley, Sergio Mayer, and Emilio Osorio.
Niurka caused an uproar
During the eviction process, there was a disagreement over the decision made by leader Jorge Losa to save Barby Juárez from nomination. Losa justified his choice by stating that he wanted to assess the energies and dynamics within the house. This decision caused some controversy as Losa was completing his second week as the leader of the house.
“I’ve been contacted from all over and what they’re saying is, ‘Mama Niu, see what Diego said. Niurka won’t be able to save him.’ Well, if you don’t meddle, maybe I will, Diego,” Niurka Marcos said in response to the situation, hinting that perhaps Diego had influenced the decision.
The first man to be evicted from the house
In her Instagram statement, Niurka Marcos expressed her unwavering support for her son: “All the people talking to me are making me crazy. I’m so excited. Hit it hard, my people. With strength and will.”
Meanwhile, on La Casa de los Famosos México it was announced that for the first time, a male contestant would be evicted. Paul Stanley, Sergio Mayer, and Emilio Osorio awaited the public’s vote to determine their fate. Prior to this, Marie Claire Harp, Sofía Rivera Torres, Ferka Quiroz, and Raquel Bigorra had already left the show.