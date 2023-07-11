Paul Stanley is the 5th contestant evicted from La Casa de los Famosos México.

Reactions are mixed.

Which contestants are still in the competition?

After more than a month, the fifth contestant has been evicted from the reality show La Casa de los Famosos México. Paul Stanley was the first male to be voted out of the house.

Sergio Mayer’s return to La Casa de los Famosos surprised his housemates, who welcomed him with joy — particularly the members of Team Infierno, which is made up of Wendy Guevara, Poncho De Nigris, Apio Quijano and Nicola. However, the final eviction came down to a duel between Paul Stanley and Emilio Osorio.

The nominees for eviction

Tensions rose within Team Infierno when Emilio Osorio found himself nominated for the first time, putting his place on the show at risk. The moment of truth arrived on Sunday, July 9, as it was revealed which contestant would be leaving the house.

During the salvation gala on Thursday, July 6, team leader Jorge Losa decided to free Barby Juárez from her nomination, though she received 10 votes from her fellow contestants. The remaining nominees were Paul Stanley, Sergio Mayer, and Emilio Osorio.