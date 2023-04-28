Paty Navidad tearfully thanks fans and Telemundo is accused of fraud
Paty Navidad was a finalist on La Casa de los Famosos. Cameras capture her crying after the finale. Some people accuse Telemundo of fraud.
The most dramatic reality show in Latin America has come to an end. La Casa de los Famosos finished its third season on Monday, April 24 with Madison Anderson as the big winner. However, at the end of the show, Paty Navidad was caught crying and fans accused Telemundo of fraud.
The finalists on La Casa de los Famosos were Pepe Gámez, Madison Anderson and Paty Navidad. Pepe was eliminated and, after a dramatic finale, Madison took first place.
Madison Anderson wins the big prize
Actress and singer from Culiacán, Sinaloa, Paty Navidad, was one of the finalists that La Casa de los Famosos fans chose to compete against Pepe Gámez and Madison Anderson.
Pepe Gámez managed to get third place, while Madison won the crown, leaving Paty Navidad in second place. However, this decision sparked great controversy on social media.
Paty Navidad is caught crying after the show
Paty Navidad was caught after the broadcast tearfully thanking her fans for having supported her throughout her time in the house and for having helped her win the second place.
“It’s an incredible, unique experience, I’m really happy, I don’t have enough words to thank this wonderful experience, I thank Telemundo for this great opportunity and for allowing me to reconnect with my audience,” said Paty.
Fans accuse Telemundo of fraud because they didn’t choose another winner
Social media users were unhappy with the way the winner of La Casa de los Famosos was chosen, as thousands of messages flooded the internet saying the contest was unfair.
Comments such as, “And what can we be happy about if Telemundo made a total fraud and didn’t respect the public?” “What a fraud with the winner,” among others.
Fans defend Paty Navidad
Internet users met in the comments section of the video where Paty tearfully thanks her fans. Many were angry that she wasn’t declared the winner.
“We love you Paty, you won our hearts.” “What I liked is that Paty lost to Madison.” “Champion without a crown,” are just some of the comments on Telemundo’s Instagram post.