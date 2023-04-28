Paty Navidad tearfully thanks fans and Telemundo is accused of fraud

Paty Navidad was a finalist on La Casa de los Famosos.

Cameras capture her crying after the finale.

Some people accuse Telemundo of fraud in selecting the show’s winner.

The most dramatic reality show in Latin America has come to an end. La Casa de los Famosos finished its third season on Monday, April 24 with Madison Anderson as the big winner. However, at the end of the show, Paty Navidad was caught crying and fans accused Telemundo of fraud.

The finalists on La Casa de los Famosos were Pepe Gámez, Madison Anderson and Paty Navidad. Pepe was eliminated and, after a dramatic finale, Madison took first place.

Madison Anderson wins the big prize

Actress and singer from Culiacán, Sinaloa, Paty Navidad, was one of the finalists that La Casa de los Famosos fans chose to compete against Pepe Gámez and Madison Anderson.

Pepe Gámez managed to get third place, while Madison won the crown, leaving Paty Navidad in second place. However, this decision sparked great controversy on social media.