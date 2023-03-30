Patricio Gallardo talked about his role on Juego de Mentiras.

He revealed what he enjoys the most about this project.

He confessed that he got caught up in his own “game of lies”.

Patricio Gallardo spoke exclusively to MundoNow about his role on the new Telemundo series Juego de Mentiras. The show was premiered at the beginning of March and now one of the stars talks about his character and gives us other details about the project. Mexican actor Patricio Gallardo plays Tomás del Río in the series Juego de Mentiras. In an exclusive interview with MundoNow, he talks about how he got caught up in his own ‘game of lies’. Patricio Gallardo talks about his role on Juego de Mentiras Patricio Gallardo plays Tomás del Río in the new Telemundo series Juego de Mentiras. In an exclusive interview with MundoNow, he revealed how he feels about participating in this project. He says he’s happy with the format of the new series. After working on productions such as Control Z, where the streaming platform dropped the entire season in one night, he says that he likes the format of releasing one episode at a time. “I like the expectation that it creates… that traditional expectation where you have to wait for the episode, you can’t advance.”

Patricio Gallardo talks about his character on Juego de Mentiras (Game of Lies) The Mexican actor gave a couple of details about his character Tomás, who is deeper than he appears at first. He explained to us that he is outwardly quiet and calm, however there are hidden reasons that he acts that way and he has problems with alcohol. Tomás has a dark side that little by little is revealed as the story progresses. “He’s hiding something for a reason, he has a drinking problem for a reason,” Patricio says that his character hides a dark side that is beginning to be explored in the series.

The Mexican actor spoke about the challenge involved in playing Tomás Patricio Gallardo planned from the beginning of his career not to get typecast, however he thinks that playing a character like Gerry in Control Z helped pave the way for his role on Juego de Mentiras. As a matter of fact, he says that we are about to discover something important about his character. “It hasn’t aired yet, but Tomás has a little secret out there, something he experienced in his childhood,” he replied when asked about the challenges involved in playing his character. “Creating that trauma, that story, what Tomás lived through, creating it and then putting it on stage was complicated,” Gallardo explained. “Tomás loses and gains many things during the course (of the series).”

At what point did you get caught up in a ‘game of lies’? Finally, we had the opportunity to ask Patricio Gallardo if he had been involved in a game of lies and, with a laugh, he recalled a childhood prank. He told us that he became trapped in one lie after another with none other than his own mother. “I lied saying that my mom had signed a note.” At school, they had asked for his mother’s signature due to his behavior, however he decided to sign it and lie to both parties. Naturally, the actor got caught when the school notified his mom of the fake signature.