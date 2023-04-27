Businesswoman Patricia Armendáriz was harshly criticized.

The former Shark Tank Mexico contestant insulted indigenous people.

What did she say?

The federal deputy for Morena, and former contestant on Shark Tank Mexico, Patricia Armendáriz, is embroiled in a new controversy after the release of an audio where she can be heard arguing with an indigenous leader and hurling insults over a project for the Lacandon Jungle.

The audio began circulating on social media on Friday, April 21. In the recording, Armendáriz sounds annoyed by the requests made by a person identified as Chankin or “El Colocho”. She was harshly criticized online

Patricia Armendáriz is in serious trouble

In the audio you can hear her say: “Go on, go on, you’re not going to suck from the government anymore. They won’t give you anything. Either you present me with development programs for you or you go to hell, I want to make it clear to you.”

In the same audio, the deputy claims that it’s the third meeting she has had with that group from Chiapas without them presenting her with a proposal. “I don’t want to know anything about you anymore. For the next meeting, either bring me community proposals or don’t count on me, don’t even come anymore, please, it’s the third meeting, it’s the third meeting I have with you.”