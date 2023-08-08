After filing for bankruptcy Party City abruptly closes 7 locations in New York

Party City filed for bankruptcy in January.

Don’t miss out on their incredible liquidations sales!

Party City abruptly closes 7 stores in New York.

Party City filed for bankruptcy earlier this year and has begun offering huge discounts on various products before closing some locations.

The popular party supply store is shuttering seven locations in New York.

In January of this year, the company filed for bankruptcy and announced it would close 30 stores nationwide.

Now, it has updated that number to about 35 stores and they are offering discounts of up to 90%.

PARTY CITY CLOSES SEVEN STORES

The popular party supply retail chain, Party City, is preparing to close seven of its stores.

The announcement of Party City’s bankruptcy has led the chain to implement a liquidation sales strategy.

Discounts ranging from 50% to a staggering 90% have attracted crowds of shoppers.

The news comes after it was revealed in January of this year that the company was facing financial troubles.