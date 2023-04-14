California bill would protect undocumented victims and witnesses of crimes from deportation.

Proposed bill AB 1261 seeks to provide protection for undocumented immigrants in California. It was created to encourage undocumented victims or witnesses to cooperate with US authorities. Assemblyman Miguel Santiago sponsored the bill.

Eight-three percent of undocumented immigrants who are victims of some type of crime do not report it for fear of being deported, explains Santiago. If approved, AB 1261 would modify California’s procedures for obtaining certain types of visas.

If it becomes law, whistleblowers will have state supported immigration protection. In addition, it would help reduce crime in the state.