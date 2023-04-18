Paper Lace bassist Cliff Fish dies at the age of 73 (PHOTOS)
Musician Cliff Fish dies. The music industry is plunged into mourning with the sudden death of an iconic bassist. He was a member of the rock band Paper Lace, which had major hits in the ’70s.
Cliff Fish was in the band with Phil Wright and Carlo Paul Santanna. Unfortunately his death was reported last Friday, which caused a great shock among his followers.
The Sun reports that the bassist’s wife Elaine confirmed his death: “I just wanted to share the sad news that Cliff passed away on Friday afternoon after losing his battle with cancer,” she announced.
She also said a few words about how difficult Cliff Fish’s illness has been. “The last two years have been very difficult but Cliff faced the challenges of cancer with bravery, courage and lived his life to the fullest he possibly could right to the end.”
Elaine Fish added that her husband was a wonderful person with whom she enjoyed spending time. “Everyone that knows Cliff will already know what a kind, caring, fun loving, wonderful, genuine person he was and what a pleasure it was to spend time in his company,” she said, according to the Daily Mail.
Cliff, along with Paper Lace had several major hits such as Billy, Don’t be a Hero, which became extremely popular in the ’70s. The Night Chicago Died was also one of their biggest hits.
Cliff Fish was married with two sons, whose names are Rob and John. His wife stressed that, in addition to being a great musician, he was a great family man.
“Not only is he a gifted musician and performer, but he was successful in everything he did in life and was a devoted husband, father and grandfather throughout. Cliff will never be forgotten and will never stop being loved unconditionally by his family and friends. May he rest in peace,” she said.
Internet users have been offering their condolences. “Very sad to hear that Cliff Fish, guitarist and vocalist for the band Paper Lace, has passed away,” said a user on Twitter.
“Until recently, Cliff continued to play alongside his original partner, Philip Wright (lead vocals and drummer) in Phil Wright’s Original 1970s Paper Lace. RIP, sir,” tweeted @TTFilmz.