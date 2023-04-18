Paper Lace bassist Cliff Fish dies at the age of 73 (PHOTOS)

Paper Lace bassist Cliff Fish dies after battle with cancer.

Musician Cliff Fish dies. The music industry is plunged into mourning with the sudden death of an iconic bassist. He was a member of the rock band Paper Lace, which had major hits in the ’70s.

Cliff Fish was in the band with Phil Wright and Carlo Paul Santanna. Unfortunately his death was reported last Friday, which caused a great shock among his followers.

The Sun reports that the bassist’s wife Elaine confirmed his death: “I just wanted to share the sad news that Cliff passed away on Friday afternoon after losing his battle with cancer,” she announced.

She also said a few words about how difficult Cliff Fish’s illness has been. “The last two years have been very difficult but Cliff faced the challenges of cancer with bravery, courage and lived his life to the fullest he possibly could right to the end.”