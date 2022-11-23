Cuban balladeer Pablo Milanés has passed away.

Artists and important figures say goodbye.

Milanés suffered from multiple health problems. Pablo Milanés dies: The Latin Grammy-winning balladeer, who helped found Nueva Trova Cubana and toured the world as a cultural ambassador for the Cuban Revolution, died in Spain where he was receiving treatment for blood cancer. He was 79 years old. The Associated Press reported that the death occurred early Tuesday morning in Madrid, where the artist lived and received medical care since 2017 for the oncohematological disease that affected him in recent years. Various artists have reacted to the death of the important musician. Montaner says goodbye to Pablo Milanés On social media, thousands of farewell messages and surprising reactions have been popping up in response to the death of the important Cuban artist. Artists like Ricardo Monter wrote short farewell messages Milanés' death. "To live, #dearpablo, peace," wrote Montaner Twitter. Some users commented on the Tan enamorado singers tweet: "I imagine that you were also influenced by the poetry of the maestro Pablo Milanés," said one user.

How the artist's death was confirmed "With great pain and sadness, we regret to inform you that the master Pablo Milanés has passed away," said his office. "We are deeply grateful for all the expressions of affection and support, to all his family and friends, in these difficult times. May he rest in the love and peace that he has always transmitted. He will remain forever in our memory." Cubadebate also reported the the artist's death on Monday night. At the beginning of November he had to cancel a concert after he was hospitalized.

Cuban representative Miguel Díaz reacts to the news According to CNN en Español, the Government Representative of Cuba, Miguel-Diaz Canel Bermúdez, wrote a message on Twitter offering his condolences and remembering the artist's life with a photograph. He said that the news took him by surprise. "Pablo is dead, we read as we wake up on Tuesday in #Russia and pain comes with these news. One of our greatest musicians physically disappears. Inseparable voice of the soundtrack of our generation. My condolences to his widow and children and #Cuba," said the statement.

Alejandro Sanz: "It makes me angry that you have left" The Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz, also reacted to Pablo Milanés' death, writing the following message on Twitter: "Dear Pablo, it makes me angry that you have left but I'm so happy that you were here. Thanks for your music." As the news spread, his colleagues and other Cuban artists echoed the sentiment. Some, such as the members of the Failde Orchestra or the Aragón Orchestra and composers such as Adrián Berazain and Leoni Torres offered their condolences on social media. "Cuban culture and every person on the planet who has been touched by the magic of his voice are grieving. Thank you Pablo for so much!" Failde wrote on its Facebook page. In January, Milanés suffered the unfortunate death of his daughter Suylén, due to a stroke at the age of 50. In the middle of the year he gave his last concert in Havana, when his performances on the island were already unusual. Due to the demand for tickets, the venue for the concert changed from the National Theater of Cuba to the Sports City Coliseum, where it was seen by thousands of people. Milanés was one of the most internationally known Cuban musicians. He recorded thirty albums and had hits like Yolanda, Yo me quedo and Amo esta isla during his career that spanned more than six decades.