Pablo Lyle’s wife sends an emotional message following his sentence

Pablo Lyle was sentenced to 5 years in jail. Pablo Lyle finally received his sentence for involuntary manslaughter last week. Now, Ana Araujo has spoken out on social media. On Sunday, February 5, followers of the case and fans of the actor saw Mexican actor Pablo Lyle’s wife, Ana Araujo, speak out on Instagram. Pablo Lyle’s wife has an emotional message following his sentence In a couple of Instagram stories, Ana shared reflections that have touched the hearts of thousands who empathize with her family’s current situation, particularly now that her husband has been sentenced for involuntary manslaughter. “Remember, there are many ways to get the same result: trust your dance, trust your rhythm, trust your voice, trust your song, trust what you put into it, trust your statement, trust yourself,” Ana posted.

“We do not see things as they are, we see them as we are” Likewise, she also shared another thoughtful phrase from the book The Little Prince. “Here is my secret, it is very simple: it does not look good if not with the heart. What is essential is invisible to the eye.” Images of characters in the book were in the background of the text. Finally, Ana Araujo shared one more quote, as a means to express her emotions and feelings after learning of her husband’s sentence. “We don’t see things as they are, we see them as we are.”

Pablo Lyle was sentenced to five years in prison and eight years of probation According to The Associated Press, Mexican actor Pablo Lyle was sentenced last Friday in Miami to five years in prison and eight years of probation for involuntary manslaughter after a road rage incident that occurred in 2019. The sentence comes almost four years after the death of Juan Ricardo Hernández, a 63-year-old man whom he punched on a public highway. Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez handed down the sentence at the end of a more than three-hour hearing in state court, two months after rejecting Lyle’s request for a new trial and upholding his guilty verdict.

Lyle apologized to Juan Ricardo Hernández’s family The 36-year-old soap opera actor, who appeared in the Netflix series Yankee and in the movie Mirreyes contra Godínez, faced a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison. His lawyers asked that it be reduced to one year. As part of the sentence, he is also required to take conflict resolution and perform 500 hours of community service. Lyle has 30 days to appeal the judge’s sentence. Wearing a red prison uniform and handcuffs on his wrists, Lyle listened to his sentence. Shortly before he had expressed his regret for his actions. “I’m very sorry,” he said in Spanish, addressing the Hernández family. “It is the most sincere apology, with my heart.” The hearing included testimony from Lyle, his brother in law, his sister and his wife.