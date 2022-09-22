Pablo Lyle’s trial begins: How is the case against the Mexican actor progressing?
After three long years, Pablo Lyle's trial finally begins. The Mexican actor has been accused of involuntary manslaughter.
After three long years of waiting, Pablo Lyle’s trial for the involuntary manslaughter of Juan Ricardo Hernández finally begins. Find out how the case against the Mexican actor is going.
On Tuesday, September 20, after multiple delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mexican actor Pablo Lyle will have to appear in court in Miami, Florida, to answer for his alleged responsibility for the involuntary manslaughter of a 63-year-old man who he ran over in 2019.
Now that the trial has begun, the first thing will be jury selection, a process that could take up to three days. Subsequently, the opening arguments of both the prosecution and the defense will begin, before the jury must reach a verdict, according to El Universal.
The actor’s trial could last up to five days, according to the communications office of the Eleventh Circuit of Miami-Dade County. Although, this could vary depending on what happens during the trial.
Why was Pablo Lyle accused of involuntary manslaughter?
On March 31, 2019, Pablo Lyle’s life changed completely. The actor was heading to the Miami airport in a vehicle driven by his brother-in-law Lucas Delfino. His wife and his two children were also with him when they had a traffic altercation.
Juan Ricardo Hernández, a 63-year-old Cuban man, got out of his car at a red light to complain to Delfino about cutting him off. The man was returning to his car, when Lyle caught up with him, punched him in the face and left him lying on the ground.
Everything was caught on video
The Mexican actor, now 35 years old, left. Juan Ricardo Hernández had to be hospitalized and four days later he died due of a brain injury from Lyle’s punch, according to El Heraldo de Mexico. The entire scene was recorded by the security camera at a gas station near the scene.
After the Cuban’s death, Hernández’s family decided to take legal action against Pablo Lyle, who returned to the United States to face justice and has since been released on bail and has been placed under electronic surveillance.
$50,000 bail and an ankle bracelet
Since the prosecution filed a case against him, Lyle has tried to defend himself. In fact, the actor argued that he had felt that his family was in danger and that he had beaten Hernández in order to defend them. However, the authorities dismissed this argument.
At this point, the Mexican actor has paid $50,000 bail and is wearing an ankle bracelet while he waits to face trial for the homicide of Juan Ricardo Hernández.