After three long years of waiting, Pablo Lyle’s trial finally begins.

The Mexican actor has been accused of the involuntary manslaughter of Juan Ricardo Hernández.

Will he be found guilty or innocent?

On Tuesday, September 20, after multiple delays due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Mexican actor Pablo Lyle will have to appear in court in Miami, Florida, to answer for his alleged responsibility for the involuntary manslaughter of a 63-year-old man who he ran over in 2019.

Pablo Lyle’s trial begins: How is the case against the Mexican actor progressing?

Now that the trial has begun, the first thing will be jury selection, a process that could take up to three days. Subsequently, the opening arguments of both the prosecution and the defense will begin, before the jury must reach a verdict, according to El Universal.

The actor’s trial could last up to five days, according to the communications office of the Eleventh Circuit of Miami-Dade County. Although, this could vary depending on what happens during the trial.