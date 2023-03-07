Pablo Lyle’s sister shares a touching photo of him.

Silvia Lyle showed the 36-year-old actor as an uncle.

Pablo is serving a 5-year prison sentence.

Mexican actor Pablo Lyle was sentenced to five years in prison in the United States after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Miami. He is currently in a temporary facility while it is determined where he will serve the balance of his sentence.

Recently Ana Araujo has resurfaced on social media. Now, the Mirreyes contra Godínez actor’s sister, Silvia Lyle, has posted a never-before-seen photo of Pablo Lyle in a touching moment.

Silvia Lyle shares a touching photo of her brother Pablo

A few months after Pablo Lyle was sentenced, his sister took to social media and shared a never-before-seen, and very touching photograph, of the actor with one of her children.

Silvia Lyle posted a sweet picture on Instagram where the La sombra del Pasado actor appears with his nephew. It was among a series of photos of her son’s birthday.