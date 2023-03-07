Pablo Lyle’s sister shares a touching never-before-seen photo of the actor
Mexican actor Pablo Lyle was sentenced to five years in prison in the United States after being convicted of involuntary manslaughter in Miami. He is currently in a temporary facility while it is determined where he will serve the balance of his sentence.
Recently Ana Araujo has resurfaced on social media. Now, the Mirreyes contra Godínez actor’s sister, Silvia Lyle, has posted a never-before-seen photo of Pablo Lyle in a touching moment.
A few months after Pablo Lyle was sentenced, his sister took to social media and shared a never-before-seen, and very touching photograph, of the actor with one of her children.
Silvia Lyle posted a sweet picture on Instagram where the La sombra del Pasado actor appears with his nephew. It was among a series of photos of her son’s birthday.
Silvia Lyle showed Pablo’s sweeter side
The photograph was taken prior to his trial where he was sentenced to five years in prison plus another eight on probation. The photo shows Pablo Lyle enjoying a moment with his nephew while they are both reclining in an armchair.
With a smile that radiates love and affection, Pablo Lyle and his nephew read a children’s book together as they snuggle on the couch. Silvia shared the photo after her brother was sentenced.
Silvia Lyle celebrated her son’s birthday with her brother
Silvia Lyle shared the touching photograph on her Instagram stories so it’s no longer visible on her account. The actor’s sister celebrated her son’s birthday by holding a “liberation” ceremony, where all her relatives were present except for Pablo.
“With great love we released some insects in the trees at the park, we sing to life, to all living beings, we listen to our hearts, the heart of the Earth. It was a simple, deep and magical ceremony like everything she does,” reads the description of one of Silvia Lyle’s posts.