On Wednesday, October 26, Pablo Lyle will be sentenced.

Find out how he could avoid the maximum penalty.

Lyle’s lawyers ask that his house arrest be taken into account. October 4 was the last day of Mexican actor Pablo Lyle’s trial. The jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter after having physically assaulted a 63-year-old man in March 2019. The man later died in the hospital. During the trial, the Mexican actor faced the harsh consequences of punching Juan Ricardo Hernández, who was 63 years old at the time, in a road rage incident. Now, new details about Lyle’s sentence have come to light. How long will Pablo Lyle stay in prison? During the trial, it was announced that Judge Marisa Tinkler Méndez, who led the entire proceeding, had not sentenced Pablo Lyle. However, the crime of involuntary manslaughter is punishable by up to 15 years in prison. It has not yet been decided how many years the Mexican actor will have to spend in prison. Before Pablo Lyle’s sentence is announced, a way that the The Shadow of the Past star could avoid the maximum penalty has been revealed.

Pablo Lyle's sentencing is approaching Currently, the Mexican actor is being held at the El Doral Correctional Center in Miami, Florida until he is sentenced. This could be influenced by something that can help him avoid the maximum jail time, according to TV notas. On Wednesday, October 26, judge Marisa Tinkler Méndez will announce how long Pablo Lyle must spend behind bars, although it should be noted that Juan Ricardo Hernández's stepson demanded the maximum penalty for the actor over the altercation with his stepfather.

The victim's family is happy to receive justice for the death of Juan Ricardo Hernández "I think that the penalty should be the maximum… But with 10 years, I'm going to be happy, I'm going to be happy. I know that he did not do it intentionally but he must pay," said the stepson during an interview that he gave to Primer Impacto. Tv y Notas pointed out that Pablo Lyle's defense could negotiate a reduced sentence. This could happen because the crime committed by Pablo Lyle does not qualify as malicious. In addition, the Un cachito de cielo actor does not have a criminal record. This could greatly benefit him. Later it was revealed what would could further reduce his sentence.

What could help the Mexican actor reduce his sentence One resource that Lyle could make use of is, incentive gaintime because Pablo has followed all the necessary protocols and cooperated with authorities before, during and after his trial. This could reduce his sentence, which will be handed down by the judge on Wednesday, October 26, up to 15%. This means that the Mexican actor would only need to serve 85% of his sentence behind bars. This resource is only available to those who demonstrate good behavior and carry out community work or who participate in social reintegration programs.

Lyle's lawyers request that the time he was under house arrest be taken into account Caras magazine pointed out that Lyle's defense team has requested that the three and a half years that the actor was under house arrest be taken into account. During that time, he demonstrated good behavior and was not a danger to society and the Mirreyes contra Godínez star proved not to be an aggressive person. This indicates that Pablo Lyle will spend nine and a half years instead of 15 in a state prison, which is expected to be the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center. Although it remains to be seen if the time that the Mexican actor spent under house arrest is subtracted.