Pablo Lyle’s dream of having more children can’t be fulfilled
Pablo Lyle had a great dream of having a bigger family. The Mexican actor is awaiting to be sentenced. Lyle is now behind bars while he waits.
On October 4, the last day of the trial of Mexican actor Pablo Lyle, the jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter after having physically assaulted a 63-year-old man, who was hospitalized after being punched in the face. He died a few days later.
Pablo Lyle’s family experienced moments of anguish when the verdict was read. Now almost eight days after the trial, Pablo Lyle’s greatest dream has been revealed. Unfortunately, it will not be fulfilled because he is behind bars while the judge determines his sentence.
Pablo Lyle’s dream is revealed
TV y Notas revealed what one of Pablo Lyle’s greatest wishes was. Unfortunately it will be impossible to fulfill now. During an interview that the actor gave exclusively to the outlet in 2009, it was revealed what the Mexican hoped for.
His parents' divorce was an event that marked him and apparently that is where his tough character was forged. "I am very lighthearted, but do not make me angry because I am very defensive, I take great care of my people. I really like mixed martial arts but I know I have to tone it down a bit and be more careful," he said at the time.
Pablo Lyle’s children are his greatest motivation
“My baby (Mauro) changed the panorama of my life and I don’t know when Arantza stole my heart. She drives me crazy! It breaks my heart to be away from them. Now I have two children who I must lead by example. In that aspect, my life is quite focused and I try to do the best I can for them,” Pablo Lyle told Tv y Notas in a 2014 interview.
"I would like to be for my children half of the good dad that mine has been," said the Mexican actor. Despite the fact that he practiced yoga, it did not prevent him from losing his temper in March 2019 when he punched Juan Ricardo Hernández, causing his death.
Pablo Lyle dreamed of having another child before he knew he would go in prison
This will slow him down in many things, including watching his children grow up, spending time with his whole family, enjoying the sea and the sunsets, and most importantly… He will no longer be able to fulfill his dream. Pablo Lyle wanted to create a large family and have more children with Ana Araujo.
"Many people believe that the life of actors is perfect and pink, they do not know the sacrifices (leaving the family, your land, your food, losing important dates, the first steps of your children, etc), all to earn a place in this beautiful profession." After that statement Tv y Notas confirmed that Pablo Lyle wanted to have another child with his wife.