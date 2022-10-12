Pablo Lyle’s dream of having more children can’t be fulfilled

Pablo Lyle had a great dream of having a bigger family.

The Mexican actor is awaiting to be sentenced.

Lyle is now behind bars while he waits.

On October 4, the last day of the trial of Mexican actor Pablo Lyle, the jury found him guilty of involuntary manslaughter after having physically assaulted a 63-year-old man, who was hospitalized after being punched in the face. He died a few days later.

Pablo Lyle’s family experienced moments of anguish when the verdict was read. Now almost eight days after the trial, Pablo Lyle’s greatest dream has been revealed. Unfortunately, it will not be fulfilled because he is behind bars while the judge determines his sentence.

Pablo Lyle’s dream is revealed

TV y Notas revealed what one of Pablo Lyle’s greatest wishes was. Unfortunately it will be impossible to fulfill now. During an interview that the actor gave exclusively to the outlet in 2009, it was revealed what the Mexican hoped for.

His parents’ divorce was an event that marked him and apparently that is where his tough character was forged. “I am very lighthearted, but do not make me angry because I am very defensive, I take great care of my people. I really like mixed martial arts but I know I have to tone it down a bit and be more careful,” he said at the time. Filed Under: Pablo Lyle’s Dream