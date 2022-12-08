Good news just before learning his fate!

Pablo Lyle is awaiting sentencing for involuntary manslaughter.

When will he receive his punishment? Almost four years have passed since the day Mexican actor Pablo Lyle was arrested in connection with the death of Juan Ricardo Hernández. The actor hit an older man in a road rage incident in Miami, Florida on March 31, 2019, resulting in his death. Lyle was found guilty of involuntary manslaughter and he is supposed to be sentenced by Judge Marisa Tinker Méndez on December 8, after a series of postponements. He could receive up to 15 years in jail, according to TV Notas. What is the good news for Pablo Lyle? In addition to being jailed, the actor has not been able to generate income since 2019. For this reason those close to the Mexican actor set up a campaign asking for donations to help with his legal costs. “As friends of the Lyle family, we have come together to accompany Pablo Lyle through this uncertain stage of his life,” the site reads. At this time, the goal of $100,000 seems to be very close as they report that $93,497 in donations have been received. The figure is updated every week. In April 2019, Lyle was placed under house arrest in the United States.

When will Pablo Lyle find out his sentence? Pablo Lyle is expected to be sentenced on Thursday, December 8, according to Hola magazine. On the donation page you can see multiple photos of the Mexican actor with his friends, family and his children, whom he has seen on a few occasions. “It breaks our hearts just to think that his beloved children will not be with their dad for a long time,” the site reads. On the other hand, the page ensures that, throughout the trial, the family of the Mexican actor has incurred “extremely high legal expenses that continue to increase.” Pablo Lyle’s family has lost their source of income. The actor’s defense has asked that the years he already spent behind bars be taken into account.

Could he have an ace up his sleeve? “We appreciate any support that comes from your heart and we hope you share it so that it reaches more people,” added the organizers of the donation campaign. On the other hand, it was recently revealed that Pablo Lyle’s defense lawyers requested a new trial, according to TV Notas. This is because the defense claims that the jury could have been influenced by the media pressure that surrounded the case of the renowned Mexican actor. According to Infobae, the main reason why Pablo Lyle has waited “so long” for sentencing is US law requires that his request for a new trial be addressed first. Filed Under: Paul Lyle Donations.

Another way Lyle could spend less time in prison There has also been talk of a resource called “incentive earning time”, which according to Infobae, is applicable if the person has been cooperative from the beginning. This could reduce his sentence by up to 15 percent. However, it is not known if his defense team asked for this. On the other hand, Judge Marisa Tinkler Mendez reported that the Mexican actor could serve his time in a state prison. If you would like to make a donation, you can click here. Filed Under: Paul Lyle Donations